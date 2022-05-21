Dhaakad box office collection day 1: Kangana Ranaut starrer set to earn Rs 50 lakhs

File Photo

Dhaakad, directed by Razneesh Ghai and starring Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, and Saswata Chatterjee, was released in theatres yesterday.

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala's early estimations, the film is off to a slow start.



He wrote, “#Dhaakad early estimates for All-India Day 1 is ₹ 50 Lakhs Nett..”

#Dhaakad early estimates for All-India Day 1 is ₹ 50 Lakhs Nett.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 21, 2022

At the trailer launch of the film, while speaking about Dhaakad, Kangana had said, "It has been a long-standing dream of mine to take up challenging parts and be part of movies that change the norm. Dhaakad is one such film. I enjoyed playing Agent Agni who stops at nothing. Dhaakad is a genre-defining film and we've worked very hard to create something that lived up to the dream that we had envisioned. Agent Agni is a force of nature and embodies the strength within us and the film is a celebration of grit and power."

Director Razneesh Ghai on the other hand said, "Dhaakad being my first film will always be close to my heart. Kangana is the new brooding action hero. Her understanding of a screenplay is simply outstanding. She has aced all the intricately choreographed action sequences with perfection. It has been an absolute pleasure to work with her and watch her effortlessly pull off this demanding role. She is an acting powerhouse."



The film is packed with high-octane chases, and heart-pounding action which adds to the intrigue of Dhaakad. Kangana Ranaut wore a range of appearances as Agent Agni, and she embodied each persona with utmost authenticity.

Last week, Kangana Ranaut, dropped the teaser of Dhaakad on Instagram. While sharing the teaser, she revealed that her action avatars. While speaking to PTI, the actress said, "I enjoyed the love and admiration that came my way for the way I pulled off the action scenes in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. In our cinema, we rarely have heroines performing action scenes in the real sense."