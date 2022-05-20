Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad full HD movie leaked on Tamilrockers, other torrent sites

File Photo

Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut's film, was released today, May 20, and reviews are already pouring in. The film has become a topic of discussion on the internet and among critics. Dhaakad has been dubbed a superhit by fans. Unfortunately for the filmmakers, Dhaakad has already become the next victim of piracy on day one. Kangana Ranaut's film has been leaked in high definition and is available on torrent sites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz, and others.

Dhaakad is a spy thriller directed by Razneesh Ghai which is his directorial debut, and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai under the banners of Soham Rockstar Entertainment, Sohel Maklai Productions, and Asylum Films. Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, and Saswata Chatterjee also star in the film.



Dhaakad was leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-related websites such as movierulz. Unfortunately, the film's unexpected leak may have an impact on its box office receipts. Pirate websites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz leak new releases. This isn't the first time a film has been leaked on its first day of release. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Heropanti 2, Runway 34, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Acharya, and 83 are just a few examples.



The government has taken a number of stern steps against these top piracy sites in the past. However, it has been discovered that whenever the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked, the site's creators resurface with a new domain. When a site is banned, they create a new domain and use it to distribute pirated versions of newly released films. Tamilrockers is famous for leaking movies before they are released theatrically.



(Note: DNA does not promote piracy. We request everyone to not watch pirated films/TV shows)