Dhaakad: Munawar Faruqui-Nazila steal Kangana Ranaut’s thunder at film’s screening

Dhaakad, a film starring Kangana Ranaut, hits theatres today. Kangana Ranaut will play agent Agni. Last night, Kangana had a special screening of the film in Mumbai, and Lock Upp contestants came out to express their support.

At the special screening, Kangana Ranaut was joined by several participants from Lock Upp, the show she hosted. Munwar Faruqui, the comedian, attended with his girlfriend Nazila Saitashi. As they walked through the crowd, the two were holding each other's hands. Munawar wore a light blue shirt and cream trousers, while Nazila wore a jumpsuit that was both elegant and stylish.



Nazila can be seen staring at Munawar and laughing while being photographed by paparazzi in viral videos shared by Instant Bollywood.



Check out the videos here:

During Lock Upp, Munawar had a particular bond with co-contestant Anjali Arora, and in a recent interview, the comedian explained how it affected her partner who was not on set.

Munawar Faruqui stated that watching him and Anjali together on the television was difficult for his girlfriend Nazila. He went on to say that she was affected by the situation and that she eventually understood and backed him in the game.

“I know it must have not been easy for her to watch all that happened as I and Anjali were very close and she went through a lot of emotions, but in the end, she understood the game and supported me. Most importantly, she had complete trust in me," Munawar Faruqui told TellyChakkar.com.

When asked if it was a conscious decision to keep his connection hidden in the show, Munawar stated that it was not done so.



“My love life was always private, and since I was on the show and she was outside it, it wasn’t right for me to talk about it. I had to discuss it with her and then make a decision. Once I came out, I spoke to her and then revealed that I was in a relationship. It wasn’t an intention to keep it a secret," he added.