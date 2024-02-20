Are Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh expecting their first child? Here's what we know

As per the latest reports, Deepika Padukone is in her second trimester. She and Ranveer Singh tied the knot with each other in November 2018.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot with each other as per Konkani rituals at the Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy, on November 14, 2018. A day later on November 15, the power couple also had an Anand Karaj ceremony for their Sindhi wedding ceremony.

And now, as per the latest reports in The Week, Deepika and Ranveer are pregnant and are expecting their first child. A source close to the actress told the magazine that Deepika is said to be in her second trimester. The report also mentions that there had been speculations that Deepika might be pregnant after she made a glittering appearance at the 77th BAFTA Awards 2024 as the actress was reportedly seen hiding her midriff at the red carpet in London on Sunday, February 18.

Earlier in January, when the Piku actress was asked if becoming a mother 'is something she looks forward to', Deepika told Vogue Singapore, "Absolutely. Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day when we will start our own family." She also stated the values she and Ranveer would like to inculcate in their children as she added, "When I meet the people I have grown up with - my aunts, uncles, family friends - they always mention how I haven’t changed one bit. That says a lot about our upbringing. In this industry, it’s easy to get carried away by fame and money. But no one treats me like a celebrity at home. I am a daughter and a sister first. I don’t want that to change. My family keeps me grounded and Ranveer and I hope to inculcate the same values in our children."

After sharing screen space in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, 83, and Finding Fanny, the couple will next be seen together in Singham Again. While Deepika's character of Shakti Shetty will enter the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe, Ranveer will be seen reprising his role of Simmba in the Ajay Devgn-led action drama film, which is set to release in cinemas on August 15 this year.



