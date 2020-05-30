Deepika Padukone leaks family Whatsapp chat and 'handsome' Ranveer Singh grabs limelight

Deepika Padukone has named Ranveer Singh as 'handsome' and his interview was the talking point in their family Whatsapp chat

Deepika Padukone has shared a family Whatsapp chat in which he husband, 'handsome' Ranveer Singh has been gaining all the limelight. The chat, which did not mention her name anywhere, was all about the family praising Ranveer's latest interview.

While Deepika's 'amma' Ujjala Padukone wrote, "Very interesting interview!! Enjoyed every minute," and received a "thanks amma" from 'handsome' Ranveer, the dads were all praises for him too. Prakash Padukone, who Deepika has named 'pappa' wrote, "Very candid and informative," and added, "very well spoken."

Meanwhile, Jagjeet Singh Bhavnani (whose name Deepika has not changed to father-in-law or similar), wrote, "lively interview... happy and fun!!" Ranveer commented on the same with, "oh good", "great", "whew" and "nice to have this feedback."

"And this is how we roll... Whenever anyone in the family has a big day, the rest of us tune in.Like in the case above.Everyone appreciated an interview my husband did recently.Similarly there are times when we get pulled up or get given feedback on what we could have done differently or better.And that to us is the most valuable! #family @ranveersingh @riticulousness @anjubhavnani #jugjeetsinghbhavnani @anishapadukone #ujjalapadukone #prakashpadukone," wrote Deepika while sharing the Whatsapp chat.

Deepika and Ranveer Singh are quarantining together in their Mumbai house currently. Deepika, who had turned a chef for Ranveer, recently shared a PDA-filled boomerang video, where she was seen kissing Ranveer on his cheek. The couple, who has already worked in the three movies together so far, will next be seen in Kabir Khan's '83'.