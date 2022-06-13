Deepak Tijori reveals he was competing with Salman Khan for Prem's role in Maine Pyar Kiya

Deepak Tijori-Maine Pyar Kiya/Instagram-File photo

Known for his performances in 1990s hit films like Khiladi, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander, and Khiladi, Deepak Tijori has recently revealed in an interview that he was competing with Salman Khan for the main lead role of Prem Choudhary in the 1989 blockbuster film Maine Pyar Kiya.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Deepak said, "Yes. Salman Khan and I both auditioned for it. I was competing. Sooraj Barjatya later told me that after watching the rushes, the Barjatya family decided to go ahead with Salman Khan. Salman and I were the only two people who were competing for the role of Prem, neck-to-neck."

"They had even told me that if they selected me, they’d like to change my name on the screen and discussed how they’d like to launch me", the actor further added. Deepak later turned to direction and delivered box office flops such as Tom, Dick, and Harry, Oops!, and Do Lafzon Ki Kahani.

Coming to Maine Pyar Kiya, the 1989 romance musical drama, whose songs such as Mere Rang Mein Rangne Waali, Dil Deewana, Aaja Shaam Hone Aayee, Kabootar Ja Ja Ja are still popular today, marked the debut of acclaimed director Sooraj Barjatya and its leading lady Bhagyashree.

Bhagyashree was most recently seen in the Star Plus reality show Smart Jodi along with her husband Himalay Dassani. The show featured ten celebrity couples taking part in exciting and fun tasks. The first season concluded earlier this month with Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande being crowned the winners.



READ | Smart Jodi: Bhagyashree-Himalay Dassani recall hilarious incident from first night after wedding

Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dassani made his debut with the action-comedy Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota in 2018 and his second film Meenakshi Sundareshwar premiered on the OTT platform Netflix last year. His third film titled Nikamma is all set to release this Friday on June 17.