'Smart Jodi': Bhagyashree-Himalay Dassani recall hilarious incident from first night after wedding - WATCH

'Smart Jodi', the new reality show on Star Plus featuring ten real-life couples taking part in exciting activities, has jetted off to a spectacular start. The show premiered on February 27 and is being loved by the audience for the dynamics and bond shown by the celebrity couples.

On the episode telecast on Sunday, March 6, Bhagyashree and her husband Himalay Dassani shared a rib-tickling incident from their first night after their wedding. Himalay told that his wife first acted 'sharmeeli' before the wedding and after all the festivities got over when he entered Bhagyashree's room, he was completely shocked.

The actress, who made her debut opposite Salman Khan in the 1989 romantic blockbuster 'Maine Pyar Kiya', was in fact sitting in her comfortable nightdress, as told by Himalay. He added that she then welcomed him saying 'Hello Babes'. Bhagyashree finally revealed that she wore a nightdress because she was sure that nothing would happen, and its best to sleep.

It should be noted that Bhagyashree and Himalay are being paid the highest amount in Smart Jodi', according to a report in Bollywoodlife.com. A source close to the production was quoted telling the publication, "It is Bhagyashree and Himalaya Dassani who are getting the maximum. They are charging Rs ten lakh per episode. She is a Bollywood face and still very popular. In fact, the whole team of Smart Jodi is very surprised with the entertainment quotient that her husband Himalaya Dassani has brought to the show. He is very jovial and the whole unit adores him. He makes everyone laugh and how."



Meanwhile, Arjun Bijlani-Neha Swami, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Monalisa-Vikraant Singh, Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma, Natalya Ilina-Rahul Mahajan, Krishnamachari Srikkanth-Vidya, Balraj Syal-Deepti Tuli, Pallavi Shukla-Ankit Tiwari, and Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast and Ritu Rathee are the other celebrity couples on 'Smart Jodi'.