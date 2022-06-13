IIFA Awards 2022: Maniesh Paul's joke on Guru Randhawa-Honey Singh leaves Salman Khan in splits

IIFA/Instagram

The 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards was held in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi earlier this month on June 4 with the IIFA Rocks event a day earlier on June 3. The show, hosted by Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul, will be telecast on Colors TV on June 25.

The latest promo, released by IIFA, shows singers Guru Randhawa and Honey Singh seated with black sunglasses and Maniesh Paul making a joke about them saying, "Welding kar rahe the, kaam chhod ke yahan aaye hain (These two have left their welding work to come to the show)".

Hearing this, Salman Khan laughs hysterically and hugs Maniesh Paul first before hugging the two singers later. The promo clip was shared with the caption, "Our host, #ManieshPaul, got everyone to ROFL with his rib-tickling humour at the NEXA IIFA Awards 2022. Watch it all this 25th June, 8 PM onwards, only on Colors."

Netizens were quick to react to the small clip as several of them pointed out Salman's fake laugh in the comments section. One Instagram user wrote, "Fake laugh, acting bhi nahi karni aati hai Bhai ko", while another commented, "Salmon bhai ko overacting main maja aata hai....aache logo ki bezzati se inko maja aata hai".

Meanwhile, various Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff, Nora Fatehi, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Guru Randhawa, others attended the IIFA Awards 2022.



READ | IIFA Awards 2022 complete list of winners: Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon win top acting honours

Talking about the main awards, the biographical war film Shershaah, based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, was awarded the Best Picture and Vishnu Varadhan was awarded Best Director for the same film. Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon took the Best Actor and Best Actress trophies for their incredible performances in Sardar Udham and Mimi respectively.