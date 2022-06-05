IIFA Awards 2022 Complete list of winners: Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon win top acting honours

IIFA/Instagram

The 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards was held in Abu Dhabi on the first weekend of June 2022 with the IIFA Rocks event held on Friday, 3rd June, and the main awards night on Saturday, 4th June.

Various Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff, Nora Fatehi, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, and others attended the gala event.

The 2021 biographical war film Shershaah, based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, was awarded the Best Picture and Vishnu Varadhan was awarded Best Director for the same film. Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon took the Best Actor and Best Actress trophies for their incredible performances in Sardar Udham and Mimi respectively.



Here's the complete list of winners

Best Picture - Shershaah

Best Director - Vishnu Varadhan, Shershaah

Best Actor In A Leading Role - Vicky Kaushal, Sardar Udham

Best Actress In A Leading Role - Kriti Sanon, Mimi

Best Actor In A Supporting Role - Pankaj Tripathi, Ludo

Best Actress In A Supporting Role - Sai Tamhankar, Mimi

Best Debut Male - Ahan Shetty, Tadap

Best Debut Female - Sharvari Wagh, Bunty Aur Babli 2

Best Playback Singer Male - Jubin Nautiyal, Raatan Lambiyan, Shershaah

Best Playback Singer Female - Asees Kaur, Raatan Lambiyan, Shershaah

Best Music (Tie) - A R Rahman, Atrangi Re, and Tanishk Bagchi, Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin, Vikram Montrose, B Praak, Jaani, Shershaah

Best Lyrics - Kausar Munir, Lehra Do, 83

Best Story Original - Anurag Basu, Ludo

Best Story Adapted - Kabir Khan, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, 83

The IIFA Awards 2022 night was hosted by Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul.