IIFA Awards 2022: Honey Singh bows down to AR Rahman, calls it 'moment of life'

Credit: IIFA-Honey Singh/Instagram

IIFA 2022 preparations have started and celebs including AR Rahman, Honey Singh, Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and others have reached UAE for the event. The videos and photos from the IIFA rocks 2022 are going viral on social media.

In one of the videos, Honey Singh can be seen toughing AR Rahman’s feet. This sweet gesture won the hearts of social media users. Sharing the video, Honey Singh wrote, “moment of my life with AR Rahman sir.”

Meanwhile, at an event, singer Shaan paid a moving homage to late artist KK who died on May 31 in Kolkata after performing at a concert. In honour of KK, Shaan has posted a video from his performance in which he sang KK's hit song Pal, which left fans in tears.

Shaan opens the video by stating that he would want to begin his performance by paying tribute to KK by performing his timeless song Pal, which has a philosophical meaning. As he sang a few words from the song, the audience applauded him. On a large LED screen in the background, photographs of Shaan and KK were also exhibited.

Shaan wrote on social media, “Remembering Kakes. Don’t know why but that’s what I call him Kakes.”

Also read: KK death: Singer constantly requested to switch off spotlights, tells eyewitnesses and organisers

He had previously shared a post remembering KK and he wrote, “Let me just pretend you are here .. we never spoke on a regular basis .. but always had one another in a very special place in our heart !! I have said ‘ I want to be like KK’ as content, as uncomplicated yet uncompromising when it came to his personal space. Had his prioritise perfectly in place .. But I realise .. there can never be anyone like @kk_live_now !! He will always be ‘The One and Only’ .. I cannot even begin to imagine what Jyo, Nakul and Tamara are going through .. All I can say is that He gave them 20 lifetimes of warm memories .. compared to any average family man. We started together .. we did so many SuperDuper hits songs together .. #KoiKahe #TimeToDisco #DusBahane #HumdumSuniyoRe #Zameen ( title track) #Golmaal .. songs from #DeTaali .. the list is endless .. we did the most number of shows together .. touring with @anumalikmusic ji in the early 2000s.. .. #No1Yaari Tour through WB, Orissa, Assam .. our Back to back 3 shows in 3 years in Dubai. I am blessed to have known this ‘Boy’ (who refused to grow up .. and now will remain Forever Young).”