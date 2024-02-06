Darshan Jariwala resigns as CINTAA vice president after allegations of impregnating journalist

Darshan Jariwala has stepped down as the vice president of CINTAA following allegations levelled against him by a female journalist

Two months after accusations of a relationship and an alleged "gandharv vivah" resulting in a journalist getting pregnant, Darshan Jariwala has resigned from his position of Vice President, Cine And Television Artistes' Association (CINTAA) and Executive Committee Member of CINTAA and from the post of the General Secretary of The Cine Artistes' Welfare Trust (CAWT).

In December, the journalist had alleged that she was in a relatioship with Jariwala after which she got pregnant and claimed that the actor was refusing to own their child. Jariwala denied the acusations as the journalist approached CINTAA for intervention.

The CINTAA Committee called Jariwala for an explanation. He promised CINTAA he is getting the legal help. CINTAA General Secretary Amit Behl confirmed, “Unfortunately this matter kept dragging and these posts were becoming very embarassing for both CINTAA and CAWT. Our members, especially women members, senior citizens and guardians of child actors expressed their grievance at this issue and this matter was as it is affecting the reputation of CINTAA. Hence, Darshan Jariwala has resigned from all the positions of CINTAA.”

However, Jariwala continues to remain trustee of the Cine Artistes Welfare Trust (CAWT), an independent body but a sister concern of the CINTAA, a charitable trust primarily for the welfare of actors.

After making the issue public, the journalist had also asked for the removal of Jariwala from CINTAA positions. CINTAA had informed her that this was not within their purview as she is not their member. She was asked to write to CINTAA officially expressing her grievances.

Jaya Bhattacharya, Joint Secretary & member of the Care Committee of CINTAA, says "It pains me as a woman to read all this on social media and the lady’s mail really made me sick, but as the Joint Secretary & Member of the Care committee of CINTAA, I have the responsibility of not taking sides, till the courts give their decision. However, everyday it is becoming increasingly embarrassing for me to answer the questions posed by our members especially the women. I’m disheartened by the comments that Mr Jariwala has allegedly made about our EC Members & Senior Office Bearers, hoping fervently that they are untrue."

Darshan Jariwala, a celebrated actor in films, TV, and theatre, is a National Award-winner for his performance in Gandhi My Father. He has been active as an actor for four decaces, working in films like Style, Guru, Raajneeti, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahaani, and Radhe among others.