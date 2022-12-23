Cirkus actor Anil Charanjeett recalls selling film tickets for living, says 'I always wanted...' | Exclusive

Anil Charanjeett

We have all heard that sometimes, to fulfil our dreams, we have to make some sacrifices. To reach somewhere, we have to break the safety net and get out of the mundane life. Anil Charanjeett has also made such tough decisions. Today, we know him as Sacred Games' Chota Badariya or Shershaah's Naib Subedar Bansi Lal Sharma, but he had to earn his way by giving up his secured job.

Recently, Anil joined DNA India, talking about his association with Rohit Shetty, and his role in Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus. While speaking about the massy director, Anil added that his relationship with Shetty goes way back from Golmaal (2006). Before Cirkus, Anil was seen in brief roles in Shetty's previous films, Golmaal Again, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi. During the interaction, Anil added that Rohit actually motivated him to join films. "In 2005, I was working as a ticket seller in a multiplex of Pune. I got to know that Rohit Shetty is shooting in the city for Golmaal, the first part. The productions needed some extras, and I was more than excited to become a part of his film, even as an extra. However, my boss didn't allow me, and I have to miss that opportunity." That 'no' from his superior helped Anil with his true calling.

Charanjeett stated that after the release of Rang De Basanti (2006), Anil quit his job, and he started his journey to his dreams. Anil never shies away from doing small roles, or blink-and-miss appearances. He thinks that an actor can leave an impression even in lesser screen space. After making brief appearances in PK and Sanju, Anil assisted Rohit in Golmaal Again, and that's how his dream of working with the director came true. In his journey, Anil had to face disappointments, but that didn't stop him to achieve his goal. "I always wanted to become a performer, and I always follow my heart. Even when people told me to continue doing comedic roles, and not to aim for a muscular body, I continued working out, because I love to stay in shape. I can say that my decision of keeping my physicality intact, helped me in getting Shershaah." Actor revealed.

The Singham director realised Anil's true potential, thus he gave him a small role in Golmaal 4. His association with Rohit continued with Simmba and Sooryavanshi, and now he's having a much larger role in Cirkus. Raving praises about the massy director, Anil added, "The best thing about Rohit sir is that respect every artist, and acknowledges their true potential. He treats his crew like his extended family. Thus, no one leaves Rohit sir. His quality of supporting and valuing cast and crew makes him special." Anil concluded.