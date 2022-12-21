PK's Shiva aka Anil Charanjeett reacts to backlash Aamir Khan received for film, says 'itne saare...' | Exclusive

Anil Charanjeett- PK

Aamir Khan's blockbuster PK is still remembered for spreading laughter. But one scene from the film went under fire, and it irked the audience so much, that even today Khan has to face the wrath of it. The scene, where Aamir's alien character PK holds a drama actor dressed up as Lord Shiva captive in a washroom. The confrontation between PK and the actor, followed by a chase sequence was hilarious. But a certain section of the audience felt offended. There are people who are still hurt by the scene, and they think that the actor has hurt their religious sentiments.

Now, the actor who played 'Shiva' in PK has broken the silence, and he expressed his views on the backlash and hatred towards the film and Aamir Khan. Anil Charanjeett joined DNA India for an exclusive conversation, and he opened up about the backlash his sequence received. "Jab The Kashmir Files release hui tabhi Anupam (Kher) ji ki photo ke saath meri photo circulate ho rahi thi. Laal Singh Chaddha jab aayi tabhi yeh hua. The PR team and media should tackle it responsibly. You can't degrade the other just because you need to uplift someone." Anil added. "As far as that scene is concerned, no actor or filmmaker would ever want to mock anyone's religious sentiments. I am a devotee of Lord Shiva, even my family are followers of Bholenath. (While shooting the film) we didn't have any malicious intentions. The people who know the true essence of the scene, still believe in it."

Anil decoded the scene and stated why it was important for the film, "When I watched the film, I found it important. If you interpret the angle, then the message is that God sends someone, who helps the lost alien. He takes him to his belonging (the remote). There is also another viewpoint, where we can that a 'stage' actor was getting ready for his performance, and he gets stuck with a presumed madman." At last, he stated, "Duniya mein itne saare issues hai, apart from religion. Toh react karne se phele 5-10 minute phele soche, aur phir react kare. You should check ki aap kahi hatred toh nahi faila rahe?"

The backlash for Aamir Khan again saw a boom during the release of his last film Laal Singh Chaddha . Anil called Forrest Gump's adaptation, "a beautiful film," and said, "People should realise that sometimes a movie is remade because the makers think to spread the message or the story among a wider audience. We shouldn't be so harsh on such remakes."