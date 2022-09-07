Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji opens up on Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt being 'stopped' from entering Ujjain temple

Ayan Mukerji- Ranbir-Alia

Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji reacted to Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple incident where Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt could not enter the temple due to protestors outside the temple. On Tuesday, the lead star of the upcoming epic adventure went to Ujjain Temple for the darshan. However, a few members of the Bajrang Dal started protesting against them. The protestors expressed their discontent over Kapoor's old comment about his love for Beef.

Now, while promoting the film, director Ayan opened up about the incident at a press conference in Delhi and stated that he felt bad. "I felt really bad that Ranbir and Alia did not come with me to darshan at Mahakaleshwar. There's a history to it. I had gone there before my motion poster had been released and I had told myself that before the release of the film, I would definitely go there. Both of them were very keen to come with me. And honestly, till the end, they were keen. But when we reached there and heard about the protest, I felt let me go alone."

He continued, "Eventually, I had gone to seek blessings for the film and that is for everyone. I just didn't want to take Alia there in her current condition. Eventually, when I went there I felt, they could have gone there and gotten their darshan. So that is on me. I felt very bad."

Ayan even reacted to the ongoing boycott trend for the film, and stated, "There is a line (in the film)- let the light come. And by that, I mean everything that is positive and spiritual in this life. With the whole marketing thing of this film, my aim is that we must only spread positivity because that is what the whole world needs. This film is so much a celebration of Indian culture, so deeply and naturally, I feel every single person is going to feel that when it releases in two days. So yes, that positive energy of the film will touch people.” Brahmastra will release in cinemas on September 9.