Shamshera box office collection day 2: Ranbir Kapoor's actioner continues to struggle, mints Rs 20 crore

Shamshera

Shamshera box office collection day 2: Ranbir Kapoor's comeback actioner Shamshera fails to attract moviegoers, and the film continues to struggle at the box office. Till now, the film has earned only Rs 20.75 crore. As compared to Friday (Rs 10.25 crores), the film showed a marginal growth on Saturday (Rs 10.50 crores).

Trade expert Taran Adarsh shared a post about the two-day collections of Shamshera and wrote, "#Shamshera struggles on Day 2... Substantial growth on Sat was a must, especially after an unenthusiastic start... Mass pockets remain below par, which is a worrying sign... Sun biz is the last hope to recover lost ground... Fri 10.25 cr, Sat 10.50 cr. Total: Rs 20.75 cr. #India biz."

Here's Taran Adarsh's post

Recently, we at DNA caught up with the film's leading cast Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor and director Karan Malhotra. In a freewheeling chat with us, all three - Ranbir, Vaani and Karan, spoke about the film's humongous budget, how much pressure is put on everyone when the budget of the film is enormous and whether or not box office numbers matter.

Sharing his views on whether or not and how much box office numbers matter, Ranbir told DNA, "It's the most important thing. See, the box office is not just about numbers and money, it's about how many people (audience) have seen your film. Filmmaking is a very expensive medium and eventually, we make films for an audience. So, when we say box office numbers before there was Rs 100 crore club and Rs 300 crore club and now pan-India films...these are just tags. but, these also give an indication that a large number of people have seen your film."

Talking about the film's budget, Ranbir added, "Coming to the film's budget, on the flip side I feel that the kind of film Karan has made, the vision, the large scale, it has been very controlled as far as the budget is concerned." He further said, "Even I thought that the budget would have been huge but I think Karan did his pre-production with a lot of detail and the kind of production house is and the kind of services they've provided to make this film, it was amazing to see that Shamshera was made on such a budget." Shamshera stars Ranbir, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the leads.