‘Botox queen’: Katrina Kaif gets brutally trolled by netizens for an apparent face job

Katrina Kaif has been receiving a lot of backlash from trolls recently due to an alleged facelift. While this isn't a new problem, it can be frightening and tough to deal with. Celebrities are regularly mocked for their looks, acting ability, and other things; however, Katrina Kaif was targeted this time for her recent appearance on a magazine cover.

Katrina Kaif's current look has sparked social media tremors, and netizens can't stop talking about her so-called 'work.'

Many have criticised the actress, claiming that she is "all botox" and has aged to her current appearance. Katrina Kaif, who is only 38 years old, has never revealed that she has had botox.

Some people wrote remarks based on their wildest assumptions, claiming that Katrina Kaif's immaculate appearance at 38 is a "miracle."

Take a look at some tweets here-

Why do they always overdo it with Botox and fillers... Is this like an addiction? Once you start and then there is no turning back. She is unrecognisable...! #KatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/Vw5eecfouF September 17, 2021

Plastic surgery and Botox has ruined her face. Unbelievable looks different #KatrinaKaif — #Canuck (@CanuckCanada) October 27, 2021

Sir ab es flop actress botox queen katrina kaif ke sath kaam mat karna. https://t.co/kwmzjQVrmz — Ankit (@iAnkit____) October 26, 2021

Katrina Kaif is preparing for the release of Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, which is due to enter theatres over the Diwali weekend. She is currently working on the film Tiger, starring Salman Khan. The film features Emraan Hashmi, who will purportedly play a Pakistani ISI agent, the film also stars Ranvir Shorey, who appeared in the first part of the franchise.

The film is expected to have a budget of Rs 350 crore, making it the most expensive Bollywood film ever.

Kat has never been bothered by the trolls, and she appears to be oblivious to the hate and harsh remarks that are being spread on social media. The actress is not obligated to respond to her trolls and she will instead let her work speak for itself!