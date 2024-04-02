Boney Kapoor says Sridevi-Anil Kapoor's Judaai was predicted flop: 'Bhabhi ke saath..' | Exclusive

While promoting his upcoming production, Maidaan, producer Boney Kapoor opened up about challenges he faced in his previous films, namely Judaai.

Producer Boney Kapoor will soon bring his 45th film, Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan to big screens, and while promoting the film, he remembers the challenges he faced during the making of the sports drama. While speaking to DNA India, Boney says that as a producer, he always faced some strong challenges, but 'God has been kind' and he overcame obstacles.

Speaking about the challenges he faced during Maidaan, Boney adds, "My journey (as a producer) has been full of adventure, challenges, and perhaps I'm singled out by God to accept such challenges. I've faced it all, and finally, the film is complete, it's releasing soon."

Boney also recalls the obstacles he faced during his previous production, especially in Judaai and No Entry. Boney reveals before Judaai, he was told that the film won't work, as Sridevi is paired opposite Anil (who's her real-life brother-in-law), "I've been through various challenges. Meri pichli kai filmon mein mujhe tarah-tarah ke challenges face kiye, jaise Mr India thi, No Entry thi, Wanted thi, Judaai thi. During Judaai, there was a different challenge. My wife (Sridevi) was pregnant, and Anil (Kapoor) was the hero. Logo ne kaha picture kaise chalegi, bhabhi ke saath pair kiya hai. No Entry ke time meri financial struggle thi. Similarly during Wanted, I struggled financially. Iss film ki alag journey hai. Challenges have been thrown at me, and I've come out of it safely."

For the unversed, Maidaan went on floors in 2019. Amit Ravindernath Sharma-directed had to face several hurdles, including the Covid pandemic and Cyclone Tauktae, leading to heavy losses. The production of the film was completed in 2022, but the film got pushed due to extensive post-production work. Helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Maidaan also stars Priyamani and Gajraj Rao and is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 10. the film is set to clash with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.