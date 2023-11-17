Headlines

After Subrata Roy, who will own Sahara Group? Know how much wealth Sahara chief left behind

'Becoming an entrepreneur is difficult, it is easy to...': Narayana Murthy

Miss Universe 2023: Here's what India's Shweta Sharda wore for National Costume round

Shahid Afridi denies lobbying for Shaheen's captaincy, says 'wanted Babar Azam to....'

Bombay HC dismisses plea by two ex-Union Carbide staff to stay release of Kay Kay Menon, R Madhavan’s The Railway Men

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

After Subrata Roy, who will own Sahara Group? Know how much wealth Sahara chief left behind

'Becoming an entrepreneur is difficult, it is easy to...': Narayana Murthy

Miss Universe 2023: Here's what India's Shweta Sharda wore for National Costume round

7 most beautiful royal princesses in Indian history

Players with most appearances in ICC tournament finals

Players to score a century in ODI World Cup final

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

This Rs 16 crore film based on folk tales became surprise hit, minted Rs 400 crore, broke records of KGF, Baahubali 2

Bombay HC dismisses plea by two ex-Union Carbide staff to stay release of Kay Kay Menon, R Madhavan’s The Railway Men

Bigg Boss 17: Is Ankita Lokhande pregnant? Actress talks to husband Vicky Jain about missing her periods in viral video

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Bombay HC dismisses plea by two ex-Union Carbide staff to stay release of Kay Kay Menon, R Madhavan’s The Railway Men

Bombay HC dismisseD plea by two ex-Union Carbide staff to stay release of Kay Kay Menon, R Madhavan’s series The Railway Men.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 08:28 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Recently,  two former employees of Union Carbide India Ltd sought a stay on the release of YRF’s web series The Railway Men. However, Bombay HC refused the stay release of the series. A vacation bench of single judge Justice Arif Doctor has upheld the order of a Mumbai civil court, that had earlier refused the stay release of the series. 

The court in its order on November 15, said, “The entire premise for seeking a stay of the release of the said web series is the same may adversely affect the Appellants’ legal proceedings. This is prima facie untenable for three reasons, (a) the Appellant already stands convicted in connection with the Bhopal Gas Tragedy (b) the Trial has come to an end in the year 2010, the contents of the trial and judgment were available in the public domain and (c) counsel for YRF has produced the disclaimer which will precede the airing of each episode which specifically caveats 'This series is a work of fiction, inspired by real events'. Given this, I find that the appellants have, in my view at this stage, not satisfied the very high threshold test required to stay the release of the said web series.“

The appealants also demanded a pre-screening of the web series to find out if there was anything prejudicial to their interest, however, the court refused to entertain this request and said, “The right to the Appellants to have pre-screening of a fictional work belonging exclusively to the Respondent is indeed untenable. In the event the appellant is in any manner aggrieved by the web series or feels defamed etc, after it is aired the appellants have their remedies in law to seek damages etc.” 

The two appellants had been convicted in the criminal proceedings arising from the Bhopal gas leak incident of 1984. They sought a stay on the release of the series on the grounds that it would adversely prejudice them in any legal proceedings and that it would challenge their conviction. However, the court dismissed their appeal on the grounds that, “the web series is neither a documentary nor narration of true facts,” is a work of fiction.  

Helmed by Shiv Rawail, The Railway Men is YRF’s series that boasts an ensemble cast that includes Babil Khan, Kay Kay Menon, R Madhavan, Divyenndu, and others. The series is now set to release on November 18 on Netflix.

Read Kay Kay Menon reveals how The Railway Men co-star Babil Khan differs from dad Irrfan: 'He has something...' | Exclusive

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Apple iPhone users to soon get RCS support, texting with Android users to get better

Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan captain from all formats after World Cup 2023 debacle

Unlock the best deals on boots on Amazon, get up to 70% off

Will India bat first or field if Rohit Sharma wins toss? Know match conditions for Ind vs NZ World Cup semi-final

Instagram announces new editing tools for reels, stories and posts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE