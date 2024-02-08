Bollywood’s most successful director has 17 hits, first hit franchise; not Yash Chopra, Rohit Shetty, Bhansali, Hirani

Meet the most successful director in Bollywood history, who has given more hits than Yash Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani, Rohit Shetty, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Film direction is a tricky and exhausting task. This is why when actors do multiple films at a time, most filmmakers often restrict themselves to one project at one time. Even the most prolific of Bollywood filmmakers hardly ever had two releases in the same year. This lack of prolficity means that vey few directors have multiple hits. But there is one man who has managed to give 17 hits as a director, more than any other.

Bollywood’s most successful director is...

The record for most hits by a Hindi film director is held by comedy king David Dhawan, who has given an astounding 17 hit films during the course of his career. The veteran filmmaker has managed this by virtue of having directed a whopping 40 films over the last three decades. David’s roster of hits includes 9 hits, 7 superhits, and 1 blockbuster. These include successes like Shola Aur Shabnam, Raja Babu, Coolie No 1, Judwaa, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Partner, and many more. David Dhawan was also responsible for the first hit franchise of Bollywood, the thematically connected 'No 1' films, most of which starred Govinda in the lead.

How David Dhawan beat other Bollywood stalwarts

David Dhawan is not just ahead of his contemporaries like Ram Gopal Varma (5 hits) and some illustrious juniors such as Sanjay Leele Bhansali (6 hits) and Rajkumar Hirani (5 hits), but also some legends of the industry. Even Yash Chopra, one of the greatest and most successful Indian filmmakers of all time, had 13 hits in his career, which stretched over 40 years. There are some current filmmakers, who have a shot at upstaging David Dhawan. At the forefront is Rohit Shetty, who already has 10 hits in his career as a director, and he will look to add to it with Singhan Returns this year. But then, David Dhawan has not hung up his boots yet as well, and he may well add to his tally of 17 hits before he does.