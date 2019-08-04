Headlines

Bollywood

Govinda FINALLY breaks silence on fallout with David Dhawan: 'Even his son Varun Dhawan will not do 17 films with him'

In his recent interaction with a leading Hindi news channel, Govinda opened up about his spat with director David Dhawan with whom he has done about 17 films, which have been huge hits...

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2019, 07:05 PM IST

Govinda and David Dhawan have collaborated for 17 films in the past which is one of the longest actor-director associations in the industry. Govinda and David Dhawan have given some huge hits at the box office, including the likes of Hero No 1, Coolie No 1, Shola Aur Shabnam, Partner among others. With such a long association and such an amazing working relationship, nobody really knew what went wrong between the two but they had a fallout and neither of them spoke about it as well. 

Finally, in his recent interaction with a leading Hindi news channel, Govinda was quizzed about the cold war between him and David Dhawan, even after delivering 17 hit films. While responding to the question, Govinda told India TV that David Dhawan can ask him questions like these, the day his own son Varun Dhawan does 17 films with him. Govinda further added that he doesn't think that even David's son Varun Dhawan will do 17 movies with him. 

Govinda told the channel, "He can ask me this question only when his son (Varun Dhawan) makes 17 films with him. I do not think his son will ever do 17 films with him, because he is, after all, David Dhawan's son. He is educated. I never realised the meaning of doing 17 films with a director. It was Sanjay Dutt who told me to give work to a fellow Punjabi (David Dhawan). I used to give work to fellow Punjabis at that time. I liked David and did many hit films with him. I did not even treat my relatives as well as I treated him. Even with my brother, who is a director, I did not do 17 films."

Govinda further shared that he had discussed the idea of the film Chashme Baddoor with David, but instead of casting him, David chose to go ahead with the film with Rishi Kapoor. Govinda added that he called up the director when he was shooting with Rishi Kapoor and asked about the project. "Tu sun toh mein kaise film bana raha hoon," David said to him at that time. Govinda replied to him saying,"Tu mujhe kehta toh - subject bhi utha lia."

What actually acted as the nail in the coffin was when Govinda heard the director talking about him over the phone. Govinda recalled, "After I left politics, I told my secretary to keep the phone speaker on, so that I could listen to what he (David Dhawan) was saying. I heard David saying, 'Chi-Chi (Govinda's nickname) is questioning a lot.' He was telling my secretary, 'I do not want to work with Govinda anymore. Tell him to do some small bit roles.' This shocked me and I decided never to work with him. After 4-5 months, I again rang him up just to find out if he would give me a guest appearance in his film. He then never rang me back. I am revealing this in public after so many years. I think he is under somebody's influence. I do not think he is that same David Dhawan who I used to know."

As of now, David Dhawan is working on the remake of his 1995 blockbuster Coolie No 1, which originally starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The remake will have Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan reprising the lead roles. 

