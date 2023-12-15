Bobby Deol says Shreyas Talpade’s heart stopped for 10 minutes, shares details about co-actor's heart attack

Shreyas Talpade's heart had stopped for 10 minutes, reveals the actor's close friend Bobby Deol.

Shreyas Talpade has been hospitalised after he suffered a heart attack on Thursday. Animal star Bobby Deol, who is the actor’s close friend, has now revealed that his heart didn’t respond for 10 minutes.

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Bolly said that he spoke to his wife Deepti Talpade who informed him that Shreyas’ heart had stopped for ten minutes. He said, “I just spoke to his wife. She was really upset. His heart had stopped for about ten minutes, apparently. Now they’ve revived him and done an angioplasty. So just pray that he will be fine.”

Meanwhile, Shreyas’ wife revealed that he is now in a stable condition and will soon be discharged from hospital. In an official statement issued by her, she said, "I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming concern and well-wishes following the recent health scare my husband experienced. I'm relieved to update everyone that he is now in stable condition and will be discharged in a few days. The medical team's exceptional care and timely response have been instrumental during this time, and we are grateful for their expertise. We kindly request respect for our privacy as he continues."

On Thursday night, Shreyas' wife rushed him to a hospital after he complained of uneasiness, however, he collapsed on the way. The portal quoted an anonymous source confirming Shreyas' health condition and said, "He shot through the day, was absolutely fine, and joking around with everyone on the set. He even shot sequences that had a bit of action. After finishing the shoot, he went back home and told his wife that he was feeling uneasy. She rushed him to the hospital but he collapsed on the way."

Hospital also confirmed the news, "He was brought late in the evening. His health update is awaited," they said.