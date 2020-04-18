'Bigg Boss 7' fame Ajaz Khan arrested by Mumbai Police for 'objectionable' Facebook post

Headlines

Alia Bhatt recalls Mahesh Bhatt's low phase, talks about Soni Razdan's struggles: 'He barely had any money…'

1st marriage anniversary: IAS Athar Aamir's wife Dr Mehreen Qazi shares unseen pics from their wedding; see here

Meet IAS Radhika Jha, DU alumnus who once worked in Tata Group, cracked UPSC with AIR...

What's keeping Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel from friends stay in shape at 54?

Gandhi Jayanti 2023: 10 inspirational quotes by Mahatma Gandhi to succeed in life

Alia Bhatt recalls Mahesh Bhatt's low phase, talks about Soni Razdan's struggles: 'He barely had any money…'

What's keeping Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel from friends stay in shape at 54?

Balochistan blast: Pakistan minister Sarfaraz Bugti blames India for suicide blast; toll rises to 60

Health benefits of eating Sabudana

10 legendary lost cities of India

10 Bollywood movies set in Mughal era

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

Balochistan blast: Pakistan minister Sarfaraz Bugti blames India for suicide blast; toll rises to 60

Jawan Creates History: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan triumphs over his own Pathaan at global box office

BTS' Jungkook's solo album to be released by the end of 2023, BTS army buzzing with excitement

Alia Bhatt recalls Mahesh Bhatt's low phase, talks about Soni Razdan's struggles: 'He barely had any money…'

Ileana D'Cruz shares adorable picture of son Koa Phoenix Dolan resting on her shoulder as he turns 2 months old

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of 'Chadha-Chopra war' from 'not-so traditional' pre-wedding rituals

'Bigg Boss 7' fame Ajaz Khan arrested by Mumbai Police for 'objectionable' Facebook post

Ajaz Khan was summoned to Khar police station in connection with the comment made during a Facebook live session.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 18, 2020, 09:09 PM IST

Bollywood actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan was arrested on Saturday, April 18 for allegedly uploading an objectionable Facebook post. In the video, Aijaz Khan used abusive language against media including Zee News and blamed them for targeting Muslims over coronavirus and other problems in India.

The actor was summoned to Khar police station in connection with the comment made during a Facebook live session and then was placed under arrest, an official said. "He has been charged under section 153A and others of the IPC for promoting enmity among communities. Further probe is underway," a statement read. 

Before this, Ajaz was arrested in October 2018 for allegedly possessing banned drugs, police said. He was also arrested in July last year for posting objectionable videos that could allegedly have caused enmity among communities. For the uninformed, in June 2019, Ajaz had posted a video in which he urged 40 crores Muslims to take to the streets to protest lynching. In the video, Ajaz blamed RSS and Bajrang Dal for "forcing people to chant Jai Shri Ram". When contacted, Shiv Sena spokesperson had said at the time, "One should realise that no one is above the law. Ajaz posted communal videos. There were many complaints against him and I am glad that he is arrested. Hoping that the case against the other Tiktok influencers is also dealt with seriously."

Ajaz was charged under Sections 153 A and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

