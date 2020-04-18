'Bigg Boss 7' fame Ajaz Khan arrested by Mumbai Police for 'objectionable' Facebook post

Ajaz Khan was summoned to Khar police station in connection with the comment made during a Facebook live session.

Bollywood actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan was arrested on Saturday, April 18 for allegedly uploading an objectionable Facebook post. In the video, Aijaz Khan used abusive language against media including Zee News and blamed them for targeting Muslims over coronavirus and other problems in India.

The actor was summoned to Khar police station in connection with the comment made during a Facebook live session and then was placed under arrest, an official said. "He has been charged under section 153A and others of the IPC for promoting enmity among communities. Further probe is underway," a statement read.

Before this, Ajaz was arrested in October 2018 for allegedly possessing banned drugs, police said. He was also arrested in July last year for posting objectionable videos that could allegedly have caused enmity among communities. For the uninformed, in June 2019, Ajaz had posted a video in which he urged 40 crores Muslims to take to the streets to protest lynching. In the video, Ajaz blamed RSS and Bajrang Dal for "forcing people to chant Jai Shri Ram". When contacted, Shiv Sena spokesperson had said at the time, "One should realise that no one is above the law. Ajaz posted communal videos. There were many complaints against him and I am glad that he is arrested. Hoping that the case against the other Tiktok influencers is also dealt with seriously."

Ajaz was charged under Sections 153 A and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.