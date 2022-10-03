Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam makes fun of Abdu Rozik's medical condition, says 'somebody would have kicked him'

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

Abdu Rozik has been making headlines ever since host Salman Khan introduced him as one of the contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss 16. His cuteness won millions of hearts, he is one of the most entertaining contestants of this season.

Be it the way he talks or the way he walks, Abdu never fails to make us smile. However, another contestant Archana Gautam, who is also a politician, made fun of Abdu when she met him inside BB 16 house. On premiere night, when all the contestants were talking about their beds, Archana stated that “it’s god that he didn’t get a double bed, otherwise somebody would have kicked him.”

Hearing this, all the other contestants sitting there started laughing. Even Abdu laughed, maybe because he didn’t understand what Archana said. However, this didn’t go well with the viewers. Some of the social media users slammed the politician for being ‘mean’ to Abdu and making fun of the singer.

One of them wrote, “Archana Gautam This isn’t funny I am sorry! Making fun of his condition like this! So Sad! Abdu is so innocent! He laughed at it because he didn’t understand Hindi.”

Take a look:

For the unversed, Abdu Rozik, who famously calls himself ‘Chota Bhaijaan’ in the Bigg Boss house, has come a long way. While many confused him to be a kid owing to his short height, he proudly stands tall with his medals of achievement and crazy fanbase across the world! He is the world`s smallest professional singer and boxer.

It hasn’t been a cakewalk for the global social media sensation. He was diagnosed with Growth Hormone Deficiency and Rickets which meant at the age of 5 he stopped growing and his hormone development stopped. According to Rozik, as a young teen, he was bullied and mocked for his size as a result of which he could only get 3 years of formal education.

Teachers didn’t provide him with stationery and books as they thought it was a waste of time to teach him anything. He would be beaten up on the way home from his school by his classmates and most of the time he was under extreme stress thinking about what would become of his life as he was the sole bread earner of his family.His family had minimal means of survival and couldn’t afford any medical treatment for his disorder. (With inputs from ANI)