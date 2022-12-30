Bhumi Pednekar recalls filming intimate scene in Lust Stories in room full of people: 'I barely had any clothes on...'

Bhumi Pednekar and Neil Bhoopalam in a still from Lust Stories

The 2018 anthology Lust Stories had Bhumi Pednekar in one of the most challenging roles of her career. The actress played a domestic help in relationship with her employer. The film featured an intimate scene between her and fellow actor Neil Bhoopalam. In a recent interview, Bhumi spoke about how she was nervous doing that scene.

Lust Stories, which was released on Netflix, consisted of four stories exploring relationships and sexuality, each directed by a different filmmaker – Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar. Bhumi and Neil’s segment was directed by Zoya Akhtar.

At a recent round table hosted by Bollywood Hungama, Bhumi spoke about the intimate scene she did in Lust Stories, saying, “When I did Lust Stories, I was nervous. It was a ‘full throttle’ orgasm but at that time, for me intimacy coordinator, we didn’t have that. But, Zoya, with the sensitivity with which she took me and Neil through it, because as she said, it is not about ‘you are a girl and you should feel comfortable when a male co-star needs to’.”

The actor added that she was still nervous as the scene was shot with some members of the crew present. “But, I was nervous because this is the most naked I can be in the room full of people. I barely had any clothes on and we have protection and technically done but still, between Neil and I, we had to sit down and say that these are our boundaries. Just that conversation between your director, you and your co-actor was so important because you are in a moment and it’s no different,” she added.

Bhumi had two releases in 2022 – Badhaai Do and Govinda Naam Mera. Her performances were praised in both. The actresses has a number of films lined up for release in 2023, starting with Bheed, followed by Bhakshak, The Lady Killer, Afwaah, and Meri Patni Ka Remake.