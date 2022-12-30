Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Bhumi Pednekar recalls filming intimate scene in Lust Stories in room full of people: 'I barely had any clothes on...'

Bhumi Pednekar opened up about how nervous she felt filming the intimate scene in her 2018 film Lust Stories.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 06:12 PM IST

Bhumi Pednekar recalls filming intimate scene in Lust Stories in room full of people: 'I barely had any clothes on...'
Bhumi Pednekar and Neil Bhoopalam in a still from Lust Stories

The 2018 anthology Lust Stories had Bhumi Pednekar in one of the most challenging roles of her career. The actress played a domestic help in relationship with her employer. The film featured an intimate scene between her and fellow actor Neil Bhoopalam. In a recent interview, Bhumi spoke about how she was nervous doing that scene.

Lust Stories, which was released on Netflix, consisted of four stories exploring relationships and sexuality, each directed by a different filmmaker – Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar. Bhumi and Neil’s segment was directed by Zoya Akhtar.

At a recent round table hosted by Bollywood Hungama, Bhumi spoke about the intimate scene she did in Lust Stories, saying, “When I did Lust Stories, I was nervous. It was a ‘full throttle’ orgasm but at that time, for me intimacy coordinator, we didn’t have that. But, Zoya, with the sensitivity with which she took me and Neil through it, because as she said, it is not about ‘you are a girl and you should feel comfortable when a male co-star needs to’.”

The actor added that she was still nervous as the scene was shot with some members of the crew present. “But, I was nervous because this is the most naked I can be in the room full of people. I barely had any clothes on and we have protection and technically done but still, between Neil and I, we had to sit down and say that these are our boundaries. Just that conversation between your director, you and your co-actor was so important because you are in a moment and it’s no different,” she added.

Bhumi had two releases in 2022 – Badhaai Do and Govinda Naam Mera. Her performances were praised in both. The actresses has a number of films lined up for release in 2023, starting with Bheed, followed by Bhakshak, The Lady Killer, Afwaah, and Meri Patni Ka Remake.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: Top sports personalities with most followers on Instagram
Check out these 5 foods to eat to boost your energy during dengue
Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan gets brutally trolled for posing romantically with husband Danish Taimoor
Khushi Kapoor's unbelievable transformation from teenager to glamorous diva is surreal and inspirational, see pics
Type 2 diabetes: From fried food to fruit juice, avoid eating these items in high blood sugar
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: Only a genius can spot a spring in THIS image
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.