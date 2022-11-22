Bholaa poster: Ajay Devgn drops mysterious first look of Karthi starrer Kaithi's Hindi remake

Bholaa-Kaithi

Owing to the super-success of Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn is more than excited to share about his next actioner, Bholaa. After launching the motion teaser on Monday, the actor dropped the static poster of his look from the film.

In the poster, Ajay is looking at the handcuffs from a dark background, and he is seen with a bhaboot on his forehead. The poster says, "Kaun Hai Woh Jald Pata Chal Jayega" and the answer will be unveiled as the official teaser will release in a couple of hours.

Yesterday, Bholaa, directed by Ajay Devgn, shared the motion poster. The actor posted the movie poster video on his social media accounts on Monday. It starts with the text "Kaun Hai Voh?" A man is then seen applying ash on his forehead after that. A trident and the title of the movie are then displayed.

Sharing the motion poster, Ajay Devgn wrote, “KAUN HAI WOH? An unstoppable force is coming!". He also shared that the teaser of the film will be released on Tuesday, November 22. Several fans reacted to the motion poster and expressed excitement for the film shortly after it was shared.

Bholaa is the official Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil box office sensation Kaithi. Karthi played the protagonist in the movie, which was about a prisoner who aided the police after they were ambushed by a group of smugglers. Now, Tabu will play a significant part in Ajay Devgn's Bholaa.

Lokesh Kanagraj's directorial Kaithi is intended to become bigger, as the character will join Kamal Haasan's Vikram in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe. Kaithi 2 is currently under production, and it is slated to release in 2023. Recently, Karthi opened up on much-awaited Kaithi 2. "The action of the film, the choreography, direction, music and emotional aspects made Kaithi a very memorable film and I`m so glad it turned out that way. I can say that a sequel is on the cards and hopefully we`ll start filming next year." Karthi concluded.