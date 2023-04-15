Search icon
Ajay Devgan enjoys 'baap-beta' moment with Yug, calls it 'best part of any day'

Ajay Devgn shared playtime moments with Yug Devgan on social media, and netizens called the younger one, "Chotu Ajay, our next superstar."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 12:31 PM IST

Ajay Devgan enjoys 'baap-beta' moment with Yug, calls it 'best part of any day'
Ajay Devgn with Yug Devgan

Ajay Devgan is a doting father and his children, Nysa and Yug Devgan are his priorities. The actor displayed his affection towards his little one, Yug Devgan, and shared an adorable father-son moment. Ajay took his feelings for Yug to Instagram and dropped a carousel post. 

In the photos, Ajay and Yug were snapped enjoying the view from their house, and the actor is cuddling the little one. Ajay shared the photos and called such moment as the best part of the day. Ajay wrote, "The best part of any day is this…Won’t trade these baap-beta moments for anything in the world." 

Here's the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

As soon as the actor dropped the photos, several of his fans reacted to the post. A user wrote, "Father Apne son ko ye kah rahe hai ki dekho blockbuster movie aise banate hai (Father telling his son how to make a blockbuster film)." Another user wrote, "chotu Ajay...our next superstar." A fan wrote, "Dono hi king hai (both are kings)."

Recently, Ajay Devgn held an impromptu #AskBholaa session on his Twitter handle on Tuesday evening to promote his upcoming action thriller Bholaa, which has been directed and produced by Ajay as well and also stars Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles.

During the session, one netizen asked him when he is planning to launch his son Yug in Bollywood. The actor-director gave a hilarious reply and wrote, "Launch ka pata nahi, abhi toh woh sahi time pe lunch karle wahi badi baat hai (Don't know about the launch, it would be a great thing at the moment if he eats his lunch at the right time)".   

For the unversed, Ajay and Kajol, the two extremely talented and successful actors, had married each other on February 24, 1999. The couple is proud parents to their two children, daughter Nysa born in 2003, and son Yug born in 2010. Nysa is often spotted at parties in Mumbai, while the parents prefer to keep Yug away from the limelight. Ajay's recent-release Bholaa crossed Rs 100-crore mark at the box office. The actor will next be seen in Maidaan. 

