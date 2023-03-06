Search icon
Bholaa: Deepak Dobriyal says only Ajay Devgn believed he could play villain, adds 'kisi ko industry me...'

Deepak Dobriyal plays the main antagonist in Bholaa starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead roles. The action-thriller film releases in cinemas on March 30.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 10:31 PM IST

Deepak Dobriyal/Bholaa Trailer YouTube screengrab

The trailer of the much-anticipated action-thriller Bholaa was released at a grand event in Mumbai on Monday. Produced by, directed by, and starring Ajay Devgn, the film is an official remake of the 2019 Tamil superhit film Kaithi helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and headlined by Karthi.

The trailer has been widely appreciated by audiences and is trending on social media since its release. The main reason is the 'never-seen-before' action sequences performed by Ajay and Tabu and the emotionally charged moments. However, another surprise factor in the trailer is Deepak Dobriyal as the main antagonist. 

Deepak, mostly known for pitch-perfect comedy roles, looks menacing in Bholaa and the actor gave its complete credit to Ajay Devgn. Speaking at the trailer launch, Deepak said, "Ye sab Ajay bhai ki wajah se hi hua hai, warna kisi ko industry me itni ummeed nahi hai ki is tarah ka villain aapko offer karein toh yeh Ajay bhai ki meherbaani hai ya unka trust hai mere upar toh sab lo khush hain dekh ke (This is all because of Ajay brother, else nobody in the industry believed that I could play such a villain so this is Ajay brother's trust on me that people are happy seeing me in the trailer)".

Bholaa is Ajay Devgn's fourth directorial. The Singham star made his directorial debut with the 2008 romantic drama U Me Aur Hum in which he starred with his actress wife Kajol. He then returned after eight years with his next directorial venture Shivaay, an action-thriller in 2016. He again took a gap of six years and helmed the aerial-investigative drama Runway 34 in 2022 and is now back within a year with his next film.

