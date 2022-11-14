Search icon
Bhediya star Varun Dhawan stops Jaipur event to help fainted fan, video goes viral

Bhediya star Varun Dhawan stopped a promotional event at a college in Jaipur when a girl passed out, and he assisted her.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 11:48 AM IST

Photo credit: Twitter

Recently, Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan visited Jaipur to promote their movie, Bhediya. Varun stopped a promotional event at a college in Jaipur when a girl passed out, and he assisted her. To get the girl back to normal and assist her in drinking water, he left the stage. 

On the actor's fan pages, a video from the Jaipur event was uploaded. While Kriti was dressed in a strapless green gown, he was wearing a colourful jacket over a t-shirt and jeans. The girl is seen in the video sitting down and facing the stage while drinking water from Varun's hands. 

Check out the viral video here: 

Recently, Varun Dhawan disclosed that he suffers from Vestibular Hypofunction. At a gathering, the actor explained how his health deteriorated as a result of overworking oneself in the wake of the pandemic and pushing himself to the limit while filming JugJugg Jeeyo. 

Speaking at the India Today conclave, Varun talked openly about rejoining the work and putting forth even more effort than before when things started to return to normal after the pandemic. The actor claimed that during filming Raj Mehta's family comedy JugJugg Jeeyo, he put a lot of strain on himself. He had the impression that he “was running for an election” Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, and Maniesh Paul were among the other actors in the movie. 

Varun was forced to "shut down" since he was unsure of what had happened to him. “I had this thing called Vestibular Hypofunction, (where) basically your balance goes off. But I just pushed myself so hard.” he said.   

The upcoming horror-comedy Bhediya, directed by Stree director Amar Kaushik, is something that Varun Dhawan is eagerly anticipating. On November 25, the movie will be released in theatres. On April 7, 2023, the film Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is scheduled to be released in theatres.   

