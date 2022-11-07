Search icon
Bhediya star Varun Dhawan breaks down remembering his late driver Manoj Sahu, says 'it affected me so badly'

"Whatever I am today, more than a director or producer, this man is the reason I am where I am", said Varun Dhawan while he burst into tears.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 07:58 AM IST

Varun Dhawan/File photo

Varun Dhawan's driver Manoj Sahu, who worked with him for 26 years, passed away in January this year. The actor opened up about his death for the first time at an event in Mumbai where he couldn't control his tears and shared details on how Manoj's demise affected him mentally.

Speaking at the India Today conclave, Varun said, "Someone who worked with me for 26 years of my life, Manoj, passed away. It happened when he thought he had Covid-19 and he recovered after a week. He had a heart attack and he passed away near me. It affected me mentally so badly. But being an actor everyone told me to move on. But how do I move on?"

"This person, 26 years of my life, whatever I am today, more than a director or producer, this man is the reason I am where I am. And it affected me so badly. It's taken me a long time to find the courage to talk about this. But, honestly, I am still dealing with it", the actor added.

Varun, who has starred in critically acclaimed films such as Badlapur and October, and has also delivered blockbuster hits in the form of Judwaa 2 and Jugjugg Jeeyo, also talked about how the pandemic Covid-19 has impacted everyone's lives as he added, "We are all running in the rat race again, and we don’t know why. The pandemic made me realise that I had to shut down. I feel there is a greater purpose for which we all are here, and I am trying to find mine."

READ | Varun Dhawan's driver Manoj Sahu passes away due to heart attack

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be seen next in the supernatural horror-comedy Bhediya co-starring Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee. Slated to release in cinemas on November 25, the Amar Kaushik directorial is the third film in Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe after Stree and Roohi.

