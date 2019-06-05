'Bharat' Box Office Report: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film is the sixth best advance of all time!

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat has finally hit the screens today. The film is the Hindi adaptation of Korean film Ode To My Father and is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. With Bharat, Salman, Katrina and Ali have reunited after Tiger Zinda Hai which released in 2017. Apart from Salman and Katrina, the film also stars Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Aasif Sheikh, Sonali Kulkarni, Disha Patani and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles.

Bharat which is a holiday release as Eid is being celebrated today is expected to be a hit already. As per reports in Box Office India, the film is likely to rake in Rs 24 crore on its opening day which is sixth best of all time and second for this year after Avengers: Endgame. If we are talking about only Bollywood films, then Bharat has got the third best advance ever after Thugs Of Hindostan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

However, apart from Eid, today cricket fans are also in a dilemma as India's first World Cup 2019 match against South Africa is set to be played today at 3 pm. We have to wait and watch how that affects Bharat.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted, "#Xclusiv info on #Bharat...

Biggest ever release in #UAE - #GCC [121 locations] and #Australia [75+ locations].

First Salman Khan film to have a day-and-date release in #SaudiArabia.

Will release across 70 countries #Overseas [in more than 1300 screens].

#BharatThisEid"

Bharat is Salman's first release of 2019!