Bawaal: Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan-starrer gets new release date, details inside

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor on Bawaal sets/File photo

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan-starrer Bawaal was earlier scheduled to arrive in theatres on April 7, but it was announced in January that the film has been postponed due to the VFX and technical issues. Director Nitesh Tiwari announced the new release date of their film on Wednesday on their social media handles.

The romantic drama, mounted on a huge ambitious scale, will not hit theatres worldwide on October 6. Nitesh Tiwari, who has directed the highest-grossing film in India - Dangal, took to his Twitter and wrote, "My second association with Sajid sir and a rather intriguing one #BAWAAL starring @Varun_dvn & #JanhviKapoor will hit the theatres on 6th Oct 2023."

Bawaal will have the fresh pairing of Varun and Janhvi sharing screen space with each other for the first time. It will be the second time when the filmmaker is collaborating with the producer Sajid Nadiadwala after the 2019 coming-of-age comedy-drama Chhichhore, starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Prateik Babbr, and Tushar Pandey among others.

The Nitesh Tiwari directorial has been shot across various locations in Europe, including Paris, Berlin, Poland, Amsterdam, Krakow, and Warsaw. A small portion was shot in Lucknow as well last year. The shoot was wrapped in August 2022 and the post-production work has been underway since.

While Varun Dhawan hasn't announced any of his new films post-Bawaal, Janhvi has the sports-based film Mr. And Mrs. Mahi opposite Rajkummar Rao in her kitty. The actress will be seen playing the role of a cricketer in the film which reunites her with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl director Sharan Sharma.



