Yearender 2022: Shah Rukh-Nayanthara, Ranbir-Shraddha, Salman-Pooja, fresh onscreen pairs to watch out for in 2023

These fresh on-screen pairings have the audiences most excited for the next year.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Dec 16, 2022, 08:49 PM IST

From Prabhas-Kriti Sanon and Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara to Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, here are the most exciting on-screen pairings in Bollywood in 2023.

1. Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara

Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara
1/6

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara will be seen together for the first time in Atlee's actioner Jawan slated to release in cinemas on June 2, 2023. Vijay Sethupathi stars as the main antagonist in the highly awaited film.

2. Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor
2/6

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's chemistry in the recently released teaser of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar impressed the audiences. The Luv Ranjan-directed romantic comedy will release on March 8 on the occasion of Holi.

3. Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde

Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde
3/6

Salman Khan will romance Pooja Hegde in the action comedy Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Initially slated to release on December 30, the Farhad Samji directorial has now been postponed to Eid on April 21 next year.

4. Prabhas-Kriti Sanon

Prabhas-Kriti Sanon
4/6

Prabhas will be sharing the screen with Kriti Sanon as they fill in the shoes of iconic characters of Lord Ram and Sita in Om Raut's directorial Adipurush, which has been in news since its teaser launch due to horrible VFX.

5. Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor

Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor
5/6

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will be sharing screen space for the first time in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal. Slated to release on April 7, the film has been shot across Europe and India.

6. Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday

Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday
6/6

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday will be seen opposite each other in Dream Girl 2, the spiritual sequel to the 2019 comedy starring Ayushmann and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Dream Girl 2 releases on July 7.

