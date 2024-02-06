Bastar The Naxal Story teaser: The Kerala Story team reunites as IPS Adah Sharma wages war with Naxals in bloody saga

Since the day Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Sudipto Sen and Adah Sharma, the team of The Kerala Story joined hands again for Bastar: The Naxal Story, there is a huge excitement.

On Tuesday, the makers of Bastar: The Naxal Story, directed by Sudipto Sen, dropped the much-awaited teaser of their film in which Adah Khan will be seen at war with Naxals as IPS Neerja Madhvan.

Sharing the teaser, the actress wrote, "A story colored red with the blood of innocent people! Capture the untold story... Bastar - The Naxal Story. Teaser out now." Since the day Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Sudipto Sen and Adah Sharma, the team of The Kerala Story joined hands again for Bastar: The Naxal Story, there is a huge excitement. The teaser is out and it is heartwarming, strong, emotional, and courageous.

Ever since the announcement of the film was made, the masses have been eagerly waiting to watch another spine-chilling and real-life-based film from the team, and with the teaser being out it looks like they are ready to pack a solid punch again.

The teaser showcased the one-minute-long monologue enacted by Adah Sharma's character IPS Neerja Madhvan and it is sure to fill everyone with goosebumps. The monologue is a glimpse of the strong narration of the film and some truths that will be unfolded by the team of the film.

In the teaser, the makers have exposed about how Psudo intellectuals in our country are running propaganda to divide the country funded by China. Now is the time to think deep. Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Sunshine Pictures and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' is directed by Sudipto Sen and will have Adah Sharma in the lead. The film will be released on 15th March 2024, in cinemas worldwide.