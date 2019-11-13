'Bala' Box Office Report Day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana's film benefits from Guru Nanak Jayanti holiday

Ayushmann Khurrana's latest release Bala witnessed a huge jump on its first Tuesday aka day 5 thanks to Guru Nanak Jayanti's holiday. The movie went on to see 15% rise in its collections from Monday. Bala earned similar collections on day 5, as it did on its release day.

While on its release, Bala, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles, minted Rs. 9.50 crore, the movie collected Rs. 9.25 crore even on day 5 i.e. on first Tuesday. The total five-day Box Office Collections of Bala, thus, at the moment are at 59.50 crore.

Bala earned well in territories of Punjab and Delhi, but also witnessed good growth in places like UP, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. The growth in the latter regions was around 20-25%, which helped in overall growth on day 5. In comparison to his previous release Dream Girl, Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala is expected to beat Rs 70-crore-mark soon.

Here's the day-wise breakup of Bala Box Office collections:

Friday - 9,50,00,000 apprx

Saturday - 15,00,00,000 apprx

Sunday - 17,75,00,000 apprx

Monday - 8,00,00,000 apprx

Tuesday - 9,25,00,000 apprx

Total - 59,50,00,000 apprx

Bala really needs to pick pace, since the movie is all set to face tough competition from Sidharth Malhotra-Riteish Deshmukh's Marjaavan, which is slated to release this Friday. Ayushmann's Bala is already affected by Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde starrer Housefull 4.

(All Box Office numbers via Box Office India)