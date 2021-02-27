"Was almost about to text him back," Babil shares screenshot of messages by dad, late actor Irrfan Khan

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan on Saturday shared a screenshot that displayed text messages he had received from his dad asking him to call him back.

Babil shared that he was deleting old and unnecessary chats from his WhatsApp when he chanced upon these messages and he was almost about to text him back.

Alongside the screenshot, Babil wrote, "This was intense on a level I could not explain. I was deleting unnecessary chats from my WhatsApp and I found this. For f**k’s sake. I was almost about to text him back just for the thrill of feeling like "mera bhai idhar hi hai mere saath".

Soon after fans started commenting how they were still in shock and disbelief and were finding it hard to come to terms with the fact that Irrfan Khan was no more even though several months have passed since.

Fans also wrote how heartbreaking it must be for Babil to see such things that keep reminding him of his dad.

"I lost my mother few months after Irfan Saheb passed away, your journey through this grief is so relatable. Hum loag sirf zindagi guzaartay hein, irfan khan jaisay loag haqeeqi taur pey “ Zinda” reh jaatay hein. Much love for this side of the border," wrote Pakistani TV journalist on Babil's post.

"Irrfan Sir . Why gone so early," wrote an Instagram user. "This hit hard," wrote another. "Love entwined with grief.... its tough and yet there are times when it all comes to stand still momentarily," commented yet another user. "it’s very touching brother," commented yet another social media user.

"Lgta hi ni h irfan sir ab hmare bich ni h..So Heartbreaking..U r so brave..more power to you," shared a follower. "these last word even in written mean a lot when u saw the all things repeated like its just yesterday but its almost a year not only u we also lost him#respect #irrfansir," wrote another user.

Take a look at the post here:

Earlier, on Friday, Babil revealed that he is often asked "are you a girl?" for his love for makeup and skincare.

In two short video clips on Instagram, Babil he can be seen looking at himself in a mirror and showcasing his before and after skincare routine.

Meanwhile, expressing astonishment that even in modern times like these, he is still questioned if he chooses to apply face masks, Babil wrote alongside the clip, "Can you believe some people STILL go, 'Are you a girl?' when I apply face masks or make-up before going out?"

He added, addressing the issue that makeup isn't gender specific, "I think every person is made up of a cosmic duality and what truly makes you a man is recognising the woman inside you. You are not a man till you realise your feminine dimension, because that exactly is toxic masculinity. I love looking after my skin, I love looking sexy, I love women and I love being a man (sic)."

After reading Babil's post on men using face masks and makeup, netizens lauded him for his views.

"Someone give this man a best humane human award. We stan!" wrote a user. "Most people have average minds and below average hearts. I love my inner male. And celebrate him as much as I do the woman within. More Power to Celebration," wrote another.

"Cosmic duality...you have a beautiful mind my friend," commented a fan. "Really love how you’ve understood the true sense .. it’s best to like taking care of yourself," write yet another social media user. "Wooowww! Caption.. Wish we had more men like you in this world," a user lauded Babil for his views.

A few days ago, Babil had shared a photo of himself with a face mask on. "Breakout season. (Putting a face mask to meet absolutely nobody on Valentine’s Day xD sick one)," he captioned his post.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Babil shared a photo of the late actor and his father Irrfan Khan from his younger days on Instagram, stating that his dad continues to live on in his dreams. Babil Khan also shared that he is getting offers to act in films.