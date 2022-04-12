Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek gets new release date, avoids clash with Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar

The makers of the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Anek', have changed the release date of the film to avert a clash with YRF's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' which stars Ranveer Singh. An Anubhav Sinha directorial, 'Anek' which was earlier scheduled to release on May 13, will now hit theatres on May 27.

Aditya Chopra and YRF's CEO Akshaye Widhani, Bhushan Kumar, and Anubhav Sinha recently spoke and arrived at a common consensus to avoid a clash.

Sharing the new poster of the film with the new release date, T-Series wrote on its social media handles, "India ke harr ek kone me bas ek hi awaaz gunjegi - Jeetega Kaun? Hindustan! #Anek now set to release in the theatres on 27th May, 2022."

Director-producer Anubhav Sinha who is working with Ayushmann for the second time in the film after their last successful collaboration of 'Article 15', said in a statement, "A lot of hard work and planning goes into the making of a film and by that principle, it deserves undivided attention. We were happy to shift the release of 'Anek' by a few days so that audiences can now enjoy both films in a spaced out manner."

The move has resulted in the attachment of the trailer of 'Anek' with 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', making it the first non-YRF film trailer to be attached to a YRF film.



Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, added, "Producers Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha were very gracious and have shifted the release of 'Anek' to May 27. With this move, both 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and 'Anek' will receive their fair share of audience attention. As a gesture, the trailer of 'Anek' will now be attached to 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', making it the first non-YRF film trailer to be attached to a YRF film."



'Anek' has been jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks.



(With inputs from IANS)