DNA Exclusive: Ranveer Singh talks about 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', working with debutant director Divyang Thakkar

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who is riding on the critical success of his latest outing '83', recently spoke about his upcoming film 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and why he chose to work with a debutant director after having collaborated with only well-established filmmakers in the business.

In an exclusive tête-à-tête with DNA, Ranveer Singh shared how important is it to take risks and see things from a new perspective while discussing why he chose to work with a debutant director Divyang Thakkar for his next.

"It's very important (to take risks) and I take the most amount of risks. What I do, I always play high-risk. In my choices of characters, whether it is the acting choices I make within the framework of those characters, I've always played high-risk. As far as Jayeshbhai is concerned, yes, he's a debutant director, but he (Divyang) is a prodigy, he's an absolute sensation. He is waiting to be unleashed on the world."

Ranveer added, "Adi Chopra, my mentor called me and 'I have a miracle script and I need you to get a narration. I was like okay.' And when I got the narration, I don't know when I was laughing, when I was crying. I was laughing through tears, and crying through my laugh. It was such an emotional story, so full of heart, so funny, so entertaining throughout. I don't think Divyang himself realises what a talent he is! He's completely oblivious of what he's gone and written. Adi sir, Maneesh sir and myself, we keep saying...this kid...what is he going to write next if this is what he has written for his first film. I don't think he's aware of what he's written. It is something that I am extremely special and I know he is a first-timer and I've only worked with established directors. But, I just went with the promise of this kid and what's he's written is just scintillating material."

During the same exclusive conversation with DNA, Ranveer Singh also spoke about completing a decade in the film industry and opened up on what drives him -- whether it's the challenging roles that he's done so far or the money-making at the box office?

He told DNA, "I never became an actor because I thought I'll make money. I became an actor because I love acting. Over the past 11 years, I've been very protective of my artistic integrity because I've started detaching myself from results. I don't attach value beyond a point to box office results or prizes, rewards and awards. I focus on the process. I'm fiercely protective of my artistic integrity. I feel like so far it's worked for me. I've taken high risks. I've done characters in which I can make an impression as an actor and evoke an emotional response out of an audience, make them laugh, make them cry, entertain them. That is my sole focus."

Ranveer further said, "I am an entertainer, artist. I try to focus on my art, the rest just follows. I have been very fortunate to work with filmmakers who have enriched me as a performer." "At the end, when I'm done, I want to have a filmography that is wholesome and that I can be proud of. Additionally, within that, I want a diverse set of characters, along the way I want to showcase the variety in my repertoire and present myself as a versatile performer."

Grateful about working with renowned filmmakers in his decade-long career, Ranveer said, "I do feel very blessed that these opportunities have come my way -- working with the finest directors in very diverse genres. The historicals with Mr Bhansali, the mass masala genre which is so tough to crack with the master of the genre himself, Mr Rohit Shetty, and then a musical with Zoya Akhtar and now Kabir Khan and am also working with Karan Johar. So, I'm very blessed I get to work with these fine filmmakers who enrich me as a performer."

"Also, I'm very blessed that one after the other, just at the right time, I get the opportunity to create a distinct character that is so different from the last one," Ranveer signed off.