Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about his upcoming films Anek, Doctor G, Action Hero

Ayushmann Khurrana continues to charm his audience, and he is geared up with three major releases this year. At first, Ayushmann will bring Anek, a social drama with Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha. Khurrana shared his view about the film and said, "Anek, is a project that’s extremely close to my heart and it’s a powerful film because it should invoke a sense of patriotism amongst audiences. The actor added that the film will question what it takes to be an Indian above all the divide that the country faces and will emphasise a hard-hitting question - ‘what does it take to be called an Indian?’

READ: DNA Exclusive: Director Abhishek Kapoor opens up about 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' plot, Ayushmann Khurrana trolling

Then Vicky Donar actor will bring Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G with Rakul Preet Singh. Khurrana spills beans about the film by adding, “My next Doctor G is a subject that will make people ponder about an important social issue told in the most entertaining manner. It’s a brilliant subject with a message that will appeal to people’s hearts. It is the brand of cinema which has become my identity in movies.” Then Ayushmann will step into a hardcore masala entertainer with Aanand L Rai's Action Hero. The actor admitted about exploring the action genre and said, “Action Hero is super fresh, zany and quirky. I loved exploring this genre for the first time and I know that we have a product that will engage and intrigue cine-lovers across India. Overall, I’m thrilled about the year ahead and want to give audiences quality entertainment along with the freshest content that’s novel for the big screen.”

Khurrana was last seen in 2021's rom-com Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Vaani Kapoor. Although the film earned applause for the sheer story-telling, highlighting the LGBTQUI community in a dignified manner, the film underperformed at the box office.