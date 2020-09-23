Ayushmann Khurrana makes it to Time's 100 most Influential People Of 2020; Deepika Padukone pens touching tribute

Ayushmann Khurrana is the only Indian actor to make it to the Time 100 this year. He has been listed as one of the 100 most Influential People Of 2020. The multitalented actor took to his social media pages and shared the happy news. He wrote, "TIME's list of the 100 Most Influential People in the world is out, I'm honoured to be a part of this group: time.com/time100@TIME #TIME100."

Deepika Padukone penned a tribute to Ayushmann and praised him for his talent and hard work which has made him a big star in the country right now. Sharing about her first interaction with Khurrana, Padukone wrote, "I remember Ayushmann Khurrana vividly from his debut film, Vicky Donor. He had, of course, been a part of the entertainment industry in various other ways for several years before that, but the reason you and I talk about him today is because of the impact he has been able to create through memorable films and iconic characters. Where male protagonist roles often fall into the trap of stereotypical masculinity, Ayushmann has successfully and convincingly transformed into characters who challenge those very stereotypes."

Take a look at Ayushmann's post below:

Also read Priyanka Chopra gives a shout out to Deepika Padukone for featuring on Time's 100 most influential people list

Meanwhile, Deepika further wrote, "In India, with a population of more than 1.3 billion, only a tiny percentage of people see their dreams come alive, and Ayushmann Khurrana is one of them. You’re probably wondering, How? Talent and hard work. Sure, that goes without saying. But more important, patience, perseverance and fearlessness. A little insight for those who dare to dream."