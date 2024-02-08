Twitter
Ayushmann Khurrana expresses disappointment on social media trolling: 'It is affecting...'

Ayushmann also shared his views on how parents should deal with children in the digital age.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 02:26 PM IST

Edited by

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has taken a step forward in advocacy for creating a safe digital space for everybody, especially children.

“The internet is a powerful tool, and we need to ensure that children can make the best use of it. They can use the internet to learn about the world, discover new hobbies, advance their skills, explore job opportunities, and harness its potential safely and securely,” he said in a statement.

“The rise of smartphones and social media has led to an increase in online trolling, which often adversely affects children’s mental health and self-esteem. It is important that we educate and sensitize our children on ways to maintain online hygiene – to not only stay protected from trolling and bullying but to also refrain from being an online troll/bully. It is of utmost importance to ensure that our children are empowered enough to approach their trusted adult whether it’s a parent, family member, or teacher if they are being trolled online” the actor said.

Ayushmann also shared his views on how parents should deal with children in the digital age. “Children are taking to the internet from a very formative stage in their lives. From education to friendships to entertainment, every aspect of their lives has an online component. As elders, it is our responsibility to build trust with our children- Trust which is a two-way street where the children trust the adults/guardians enough to turn to them when they need support and for the adults/guardians to trust the children when they turn to them. In the long term though as elders/parents, we have to approach these issues with patience, trust and intent. If required, we should seek professional help for children, without the fear of stigma,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann is excited about his next slate of films, which will be released this year. He said that he will explore a ‘number of genres’ in 2024. “I’m going to experiment with a lot of genres in 2024. My slate of films will be extremely diverse as always and it will focus solely on delivering quality theatrical experience to the audience. I’m currently locking some interesting films that one will love watching with the entire family in theatres,” the actor had said.

Ayushmann was last seen in ‘Dream Girl 2’.  (With inputs from ANI)

