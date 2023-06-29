Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Avneet Kaur recreates Tiku Weds Sheru co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui's iconic dialogues, actor's reactions win internet

Avneet Kaur recreated iconic dialogues from Nawazuddin Siddiqui's movies, and the actor's funny reaction are making the netizens laugh out loud.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 12:09 AM IST

Avneet Kaur recreates Tiku Weds Sheru co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui's iconic dialogues, actor's reactions win internet
Stills from Avneet Kaur's latest Instagram reel

Actress Avneet Kaur is an avid social media user, and she collaborated with her Tiku Weds Sheru co-star, Nawazuddin Siddiqui for a quirky Instagram reel. Avneet's smartly promoted her latest-released film by putting up a reel in collab with Siddiqui. In the video, Avneet utters Nawazuddin Siddiqui's iconic dialogues from movies such as Gangs Of Wasseypur and Kick, holding the hand of the actor. 

Kaur recreates popular scenes from Nawazuddin's filmography with him, and the actor reacts in dismay, surprise, and embarrassment. Siddiqui's funny reactions to Kaur's recreation of his lines add the perfect comical touch to the video. 

Watch the viral reel

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Avneet Kaur Official (@avneetkaur_13)

As soon as the video was uploaded, Avneet's followers loved the concept of the reel. An internet user wrote, "Aee faguniya Tu hamar jaan hai ree." Another internet user wrote, "The actor the myth the legend the NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI." A netizen added, "Sach kaha tere se nahi hoga."  Avneet and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's latest rom-com Tiku Weds Sheru was released on June 30.  Actress Kangana Ranaut backed the movie under her production house, Manikarnika Films. 

Helmed by Sai Kabir, Tiku Weds Sheru grabbed headlines even before its release as netizens criticized the kissing scene between the actors in the movie. The film marks Kangana Ranaut’s first production and the actress has promoted the movie aggressively. During the promotion, the actress also revealed that she and Irrfan Khan were initially going to star in the movie. The romantic comedy film tells the story of two struggling aspirants who want to see themselves become stars. The movie is now streaming on Amazon Prime and has opened to mixed reviews from the audience

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'
Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits
Meet Yasmin Karachiwala, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif's Pilates instructor, here's how much she charges per session
In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023
Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Apple likely to launch new headphones with USB-C port next month
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.