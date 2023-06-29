Avneet Kaur recreates Tiku Weds Sheru co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui's iconic dialogues, actor's reactions win internet

Stills from Avneet Kaur's latest Instagram reel

Actress Avneet Kaur is an avid social media user, and she collaborated with her Tiku Weds Sheru co-star, Nawazuddin Siddiqui for a quirky Instagram reel. Avneet's smartly promoted her latest-released film by putting up a reel in collab with Siddiqui. In the video, Avneet utters Nawazuddin Siddiqui's iconic dialogues from movies such as Gangs Of Wasseypur and Kick, holding the hand of the actor.

Kaur recreates popular scenes from Nawazuddin's filmography with him, and the actor reacts in dismay, surprise, and embarrassment. Siddiqui's funny reactions to Kaur's recreation of his lines add the perfect comical touch to the video.

Watch the viral reel

As soon as the video was uploaded, Avneet's followers loved the concept of the reel. An internet user wrote, "Aee faguniya Tu hamar jaan hai ree." Another internet user wrote, "The actor the myth the legend the NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI." A netizen added, "Sach kaha tere se nahi hoga." Avneet and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's latest rom-com Tiku Weds Sheru was released on June 30. Actress Kangana Ranaut backed the movie under her production house, Manikarnika Films.

Helmed by Sai Kabir, Tiku Weds Sheru grabbed headlines even before its release as netizens criticized the kissing scene between the actors in the movie. The film marks Kangana Ranaut’s first production and the actress has promoted the movie aggressively. During the promotion, the actress also revealed that she and Irrfan Khan were initially going to star in the movie. The romantic comedy film tells the story of two struggling aspirants who want to see themselves become stars. The movie is now streaming on Amazon Prime and has opened to mixed reviews from the audience