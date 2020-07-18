Assam Police use Shah Rukh Khan iconic open arms pose to raise awareness about social distancing

Assam Police has used Shah Rukh Khan as an example for spreading the message of social distancing. One of the measures to stay safe from the deadly coronavirus is maintaining social distance from people.

The tweet from Assam Police used references from his movies 'Baazigar' and 'Yes Boss'. Sharing an image of Shah Rukh Khan's iconic open arms pose, they stressed on the importance of social distancing, probably for sic feet.

"Social Distancing can save lives. Or as @iamsrk would say, "Kabhi kabhi paas aaane ke liye kuch door jaana padta hai, aur door jakar paas aane walon ko Baazigar kehte hai." Stay Six feet apart and be a Baazigar! #SocialDistancing #IndiaFightsCorona," read their tweet.

Here it is:

Shah Rukh Khan made headlines recently after he took a jibe at himself, stating that he has been under home quarantine with wife Gauri Khan since one and a half year (mcuh before the lockdown). He reacted to Gauri's post about two Shah Rukh Khan. "Two much to handle," she wrote, to which SRK replied, "Aur for the last 1 year & 6 months Dono ghar pe hain…!!!"