Aryan Khan refuses to pose like his siblings Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan in latest photo shared by mom Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan along with their children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and little AbRam Khan headed to the Maldives for a short vacation. The family often makes a point to enjoy their time together and travel places to do the same. Several fans in the Maldives were in a treat when they saw their favourite superstar is holidaying there with his family. They took off to the beach location amidst the release of the Hindi version of The Lion King, in which SRK and Aryan dubbed their voices.

A while back, Gauri took to her social media pages and shared a sweet photo of Aryan, Suhana and AbRam posing together on a boat while riding back to the airport. In the photo, Suhana and AbRam are seen all smiles while looking at the camera and Aryan is not posing like his siblings. Gauri captioned the photo stating, "My Three Little....."

SRK also shared a selfie video wherein he is bidding goodbye to the Maldives. He wrote, "Feeling bad having to leave the Maldives and especially all the wonderful people at #JumeirahVittaveli. Thank u for a lovely holiday @jumeirahvittaveli will miss u all. @makeplansholidays"

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh and Aryan's latest outing The Lion King is being loved by many and the superstar thanked everyone on his Twitter page. He tweeted, "So happy to hear that so many r enjoying Lion King. A special thanx to my co-actors & friends for bringing this film to life in Hindi. @imsanjaimishra @shreyastalpade1 & the amazing @AshishVid & #asrani sahib. Thx for making me & Aryan sound good!"