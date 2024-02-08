Article 370 trailer: Yami Gautam heads secret mission to fight terrorism, netizens think Arun Govil is playing PM Modi

As soon as the trailer was dropped, netizens started commenting about Arun Govil and Kiran Karmarkar playing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah respectively.

"Poora ka poora Kashmir, Bharat desh ka hisaa tha, hai aur rahega," This is what Kiran Karmarkar echoes in Yami Gautam's upcoming film Article 370. As the title suggests, Yami's new film is based on real events, when the Prime Minster of India decided to abolish Article 370.

The story of the removal of Section 370 from Kashmir will be shown in the film Article 370, Yami Gautam leads a secret mission to fight terrorism in Aditya Suhas Jambhale's directorial. The name of this upcoming film has been continuously making headlines for a long time. The movie also stars Priyamani in a key role.

Here's the trailer of Article 370

As soon as the trailer of Article 370 was dropped several netizens lauded the attempt of being inspired by real events with action-packed narrative. However, many netizens believed that Arun Govil and Kiran Karmarkar were playing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah respectively. An internet user wrote, " Arun Govil sir has tried with his best acting performance in this movie and look-alike of PM Modi sir. Jai Hind." Another internet user wrote, "Arun Govil sir wow in the PM role (fire emoji), Yami, Priyamani, Kiran Karmarkar all cast are amazing." A netizen wrote, "Super.....last scene was mind-blowing. Jai Hind." Another netizen wrote, "Bhai isme to Paisa lagana padega. And I bet on Yami what a performance - this is called watt wali performance."

Apart from Yami, Priyamani, Arun and Kiran, Article 370 also stars Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Skand Thakur, Ashwini Koul, Divya Seth Shah, Raj Zutshi, Sumit Kaul, Raj Arjun, Asit Gopinath Redij, Ashwani Kumar, Irawati Harshe Mayadev. Article 370 will be released in the cinemas on February 23.