Twitter
Headlines

Article 370 trailer: Yami Gautam heads secret mission to fight terrorism, netizens think Arun Govil is playing PM Modi

Vicky Kaushal injured while shooting intense action sequence on Chhava set

MS Dhoni's new bat sticker before IPL 2024 sparks buzz, know the story behind it

DNA Explainer: RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, what does that mean for your home loan EMIs?

Yami Gautam announces pregnancy at Article 370 trailer launch, debuts baby bump with husband Aditya Dhar at event

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Article 370 trailer: Yami Gautam heads secret mission to fight terrorism, netizens think Arun Govil is playing PM Modi

Vicky Kaushal injured while shooting intense action sequence on Chhava set

MS Dhoni's new bat sticker before IPL 2024 sparks buzz, know the story behind it

5 negative effects of overtraining at gym

10 animals only found in Rajasthan

Health benefits of mustard oil

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

From ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe To Mocking INDIA Bloc, Top 10 Moments Of PM Modi's Speech In Parliament

Big News! ED Raids Arvind Kejriwal's Secretary And Other AAP Leaders At 12 Locations In Delhi-NCR

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Vizag, Level Series 1-1

Article 370 trailer: Yami Gautam heads secret mission to fight terrorism, netizens think Arun Govil is playing PM Modi

Yami Gautam announces pregnancy at Article 370 trailer launch, debuts baby bump with husband Aditya Dhar at event

Love Storiyaan trailer: Karan Johar brings tales of six real-life couples who define 'love beyond all odds'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Article 370 trailer: Yami Gautam heads secret mission to fight terrorism, netizens think Arun Govil is playing PM Modi

As soon as the trailer was dropped, netizens started commenting about Arun Govil and Kiran Karmarkar playing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah respectively.

article-main

Simran Singh

Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 04:53 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

"Poora ka poora Kashmir, Bharat desh ka hisaa tha, hai aur rahega," This is what Kiran Karmarkar echoes in Yami Gautam's upcoming film Article 370. As the title suggests, Yami's new film is based on real events, when the Prime Minster of India decided to abolish Article 370. 

The story of the removal of Section 370 from Kashmir will be shown in the film Article 370, Yami Gautam leads a secret mission to fight terrorism in Aditya Suhas Jambhale's directorial. The name of this upcoming film has been continuously making headlines for a long time. The movie also stars Priyamani in a key role.

Here's the trailer of Article 370

As soon as the trailer of Article 370 was dropped several netizens lauded the attempt of being inspired by real events with action-packed narrative. However, many netizens believed that Arun Govil and Kiran Karmarkar were playing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah respectively. An internet user wrote, " Arun Govil sir has tried with his best acting performance in this movie and look-alike of PM Modi sir. Jai Hind." Another internet user wrote, "Arun Govil sir wow in the PM role (fire emoji), Yami, Priyamani, Kiran Karmarkar all cast are amazing." A netizen wrote, "Super.....last scene was mind-blowing. Jai Hind." Another netizen wrote, "Bhai isme to Paisa lagana padega. And I bet on Yami what a performance - this is called watt wali performance." 

Apart from Yami, Priyamani, Arun and Kiran, Article 370 also stars Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Skand Thakur, Ashwini Koul, Divya Seth Shah, Raj Zutshi, Sumit Kaul, Raj Arjun, Asit Gopinath Redij, Ashwani Kumar, Irawati Harshe Mayadev. Article 370 will be released in the cinemas on February 23.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who left studies at 17, earned Rs 30 a day as daily wager, now owns Rs 17000 crore company, his business is...

Rs 240 crore Airbus to Rs 451 crore necklace: Things Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani give as gifts

Meet actress who fell in love with actor, didn't marry him, became mother to his 2 daughters, one is superstar, she is..

Killer Mike breaks silence after being arrested post Grammy wins: 'I have the utmost...'

Meet man, son of poor immigrants who got job at Facebook at 23, was fired in 1 year, built Rs 664 crore firm in few days

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE