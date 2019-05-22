Arjun Rampal to host a baby shower for girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades on May 25?

Arjun Rampal and his South African girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades, were on their baby moon in Maldives over the last weekend. And on Saturday, May 25, the actor-producer will host a baby shower in Mumbai for the love of his life. Gabriella, as everyone knows, is expecting his child. Last month, Arjun took to Instagram to announce the news. And, since then, he has been ecstatic with the development. As is the custom, he will host a baby shower for her in her seventh month. The couple’s close friends have been invited for the do.

THE OTHER FAMILY REACTS

Sources say that Arjun has already conveyed to his estranged wife, Mehr Jessia, about the new developments in his personal life. The model-cum-business entrepreneur, in turn, apparently told their daughters, Mahikaa (17) and Myra (13), about a new addition in their father’s life. Arjun has a special relationship with his girls. Even recently, he was spotted dining with them. Mahikaa and Myra also drop by at his office in Khar to ‘hang out’ with him. One hears from an insider that after the initial surprise about the news of Gabriella and their dad’s new baby, the girls have reportedly adjusted to the development and are happy for their father.

