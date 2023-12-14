Arjun Kapoor opens up on his box office failures, compares his career to Saif Ali Khan: 'I am the first actor to...'

Arjun Kapoor breaks silence on his box office failures, compares his career to Saif Ali Khan on Koffee With Karan 8.

Arjun Kapoor had a pleasant start to his career with films like 2 States and Half Girlfriend, however, the actor's recent releases flopped miserably at the box office. The actor who recently appeared in Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8, talked about his box office failures and success and compared his career to Saif Ali Khan's.

Arjun Kapoor appeared on Karan Johar's celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan 8 with Aditya Roy Kapur. KJO asked him, "Fubu, I'm gonna ask you sometimes when box offices have evaded you. What is the way I always know that you have been upbeat and

have a sense of humor which I think is there that in the face of failure, you can laugh at yourself. How do you deal with it."

To this, Arjun Kapoor replied, "There is so much adversity I have faced in my life ya Karan, I think I have spoken on this couch before about many aspects of my life. I am the first actor in my generation to deliver a 100 crore film, with Dharma and Sajid Nadiadwala that was "2 States'. I have seen the high, I have done a film like Ki & Ka that did well, where I was a house husband, I have done all kinds of work, I have worked with so many people. I mean Akshay Kumar has spoken so openly about the fact that he almost considered leaving the profession at one point in time, 11-12 flops I think he has seen."

He further compared his ups and downs to Saif Ali Khan's career and said, "When you look at Saif's career, till 'Dil Chahta Hai' didn't happen, he was on a different trajectory. If my audience has loved me and connected with me because of the work that I did, they are not going to disconnect if I give them a good film. You can't control the box office, unfortunately, what I can control is the effort and the sincerity."

Arjun Kapoor's latest release The Lady Killer which also starred Bhumi Pednekar flopped miserably at the box office. However, the actor is now all set to make a comeback with two big projects. The actor is currently filming the romantic drama Meri Patni Ka Remake. Other than this, if reports are to be believed, the actor will be seen playing the antagonist in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which is reported to be made on a budget of Rs 200 crore. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Kareena Kapoor Khan and is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 15, 2024.

