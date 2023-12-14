Headlines

G20 Summit 2023: How India benefitted from G20 presidency and success of the event?

2,366 farmers died by suicide in Maharashtra in 10 months this year

'Gross misconduct': TMC's Derek O'Brien suspended from Rajya Sabha, here's what happened

Arjun Kapoor slams trolls age-shaming, commenting on relationship with Malaika Arora: 'They're same people dying to...'

2023 Rewind: Most significant world events that unfolded this year

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

G20 Summit 2023: How India benefitted from G20 presidency and success of the event?

2023 Rewind: Most significant world events that unfolded this year

Arjun Kapoor slams trolls age-shaming, commenting on relationship with Malaika Arora: 'They're same people dying to...'

10 most-anticipated films of 2024

Best destinations in India to visit in 2024

Most unhealthy foods to avoid

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

IPL 2024 Mini Auction: Kyle Jamieson, Sam Billings Lead List Of Players In 1 Crore Bracket

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says SC as it upholds its abrogation | Article 370 judgement

Arjun Kapoor slams trolls age-shaming, commenting on relationship with Malaika Arora: 'They're same people dying to...'

India's greatest filmmaker, Oscar winner, married cousin, lived together as teens, kept relationship secret for years

India's highest-paid TV actor lost money due to alcohol, went homeless, lived in car, used public washroom, now earns...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Arjun Kapoor slams trolls age-shaming, commenting on relationship with Malaika Arora: 'They're same people dying to...'

Arjun Kapoor opens up if the trolls' comments on his relationship with Malaika Arora bother him.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 01:23 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Arjun Kapoor recently appeared in Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan 8. The actor talked about the constant chatter around the age difference of 12 years between him and his beau Malaika Arora. He also opened up about being trolled for his relationship with Malaika. 

On Koffee With Karan 8, when Karan Johar asked if it bothers him how trolls talk about his and Malaika Arora's relationship, Arjun Kapoor said, "What is important to understand is that you will be affected. There is no person that is not being affected, it is about dealing with it. It also shows their (trolls') upbringing and their culture. Those people who are putting up random comments, you also know that they are trying to get your attention. So earlier, I used to get a bit worked up and wanted to respond all the time. Then I realised that I have to allow it to sink in, to understand the reason why these desperate people are trying to get my attention and try to detach myself from their reaction. Does it affect me? Yes, it does... they (trolls) might be doing it to get likes." 

Karan Johar then opened up on being 'sexually shamed all the time', and how not only he but even his mother Hiroo Johar is trolled for him choosing to become a single parent. Then, Arjun Kapoor added, "These are the same people that will take a selfie with you. When they see you at a shoot, these are the same people who are also dying to take selfies and photos with you. These are the same people, unfortunately." 

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora recently grabbed headlines amid news of their breakup. However, the couple put an end to the rumors by stepping out on multiple dates with each other. The couple often shares pictures on social media. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor was recently seen in The Lady Killer which also starred Bhumi Pednekar. The film failed to impress the audience and flopped miserably at the box office. The actor is now reported to be a part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. If the reports are to be believed, Arjun will be seen playing the role of a villain in Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Singham Again. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 15, 2024. 

Read Arjun Kapoor reacts to #BoycottBollywood trend, says 'humne toh kaafi keechad jhel liya hai..'

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man with Rs 26680 crore net worth, worked in family business, later built Rs 69710 crore company

Triptii Dimri was 'really nervous' in viral video of her staring at Ranbir Kapoor at Animal screening: 'My dad...'

Web series led by a star kid is most watched Netflix title in 2023, beat The Archies, Lust Stories 2, The Railway Men

Meet NIT graduate who leads Rs 10419 crore govt company, earlier worked in Rs 61911 crore firm

Animal originally included kiss between Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol but Sandeep Reddy Vanga removed it because...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE