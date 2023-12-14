Arjun Kapoor slams trolls age-shaming, commenting on relationship with Malaika Arora: 'They're same people dying to...'

Arjun Kapoor opens up if the trolls' comments on his relationship with Malaika Arora bother him.

Arjun Kapoor recently appeared in Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan 8. The actor talked about the constant chatter around the age difference of 12 years between him and his beau Malaika Arora. He also opened up about being trolled for his relationship with Malaika.

On Koffee With Karan 8, when Karan Johar asked if it bothers him how trolls talk about his and Malaika Arora's relationship, Arjun Kapoor said, "What is important to understand is that you will be affected. There is no person that is not being affected, it is about dealing with it. It also shows their (trolls') upbringing and their culture. Those people who are putting up random comments, you also know that they are trying to get your attention. So earlier, I used to get a bit worked up and wanted to respond all the time. Then I realised that I have to allow it to sink in, to understand the reason why these desperate people are trying to get my attention and try to detach myself from their reaction. Does it affect me? Yes, it does... they (trolls) might be doing it to get likes."

Karan Johar then opened up on being 'sexually shamed all the time', and how not only he but even his mother Hiroo Johar is trolled for him choosing to become a single parent. Then, Arjun Kapoor added, "These are the same people that will take a selfie with you. When they see you at a shoot, these are the same people who are also dying to take selfies and photos with you. These are the same people, unfortunately."

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora recently grabbed headlines amid news of their breakup. However, the couple put an end to the rumors by stepping out on multiple dates with each other. The couple often shares pictures on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor was recently seen in The Lady Killer which also starred Bhumi Pednekar. The film failed to impress the audience and flopped miserably at the box office. The actor is now reported to be a part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. If the reports are to be believed, Arjun will be seen playing the role of a villain in Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Singham Again. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 15, 2024.

