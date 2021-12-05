Arjun Kapoor drops sizzling hot video with Malaika Arora, says ‘When the girlfriend is a tougher task master’

B-town couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, who are having a gala time in the Maldives, have been raising the temperature with their hot and romantic pictures on social media. In the photos and videos, they can be seen enjoying and having fun.

Malaika and Arjun, who are one of the cutest couples of Bollywood, never fails to give relationships goals to their fans. Currently, they are on a romantic vacation in the Maldives. From there, they have been sharing their videos and photos on social media in order to keep their fans updated. Recently, Arjun Kapoor has dropped a video in which the couple can be seen working out in a swimming pool.

Sharing the video, Arjun Kapoor wrote, “When the girlfriend is a tougher task master than your trainer... See @drewnealpt I’m working out even on holiday in the @patinamaldives pool thanks to @malaikaaroraofficial !!!” Malika can be seen wearing a neon bikini in the video. In no time, the clip went viral and people started commenting on it.

Referring to the caption, one of the fans wrote, “caption has my heart,” while another mentioned, “You guys are gorgeous together.” One Instagram user commented, “You are both so adorable together.”

Take a look:

Earlier, Arjun had posted a couple of videos on his social media account in which he was seen sweating it out during a cardio workout with his lady love. After a delicious dinner, Arjun posted a video of the beach and a message for his fitness trainer, Drew Neal, touting how the cycling exercise was helping him burn off the calories from the cheat meal.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for quite some time now, and the photos they post of each other are impossible to miss.