Arjan Vailly singer Bhupinder Babbal 'pretends to sing live' at Animal event, gets 'exposed' as music ends abruptly

Bhupinder Babbal, man behind Animal's viral hit Arjan Vailly, had an embarrassing moment on Monday when he was caught pretending to sing on stage at the film's pre-release event.

On Monday, the cast and crew of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Animal graced Hyderabad in a grand pre-release event for the film. The film’s director and star cast – Ranbir Kapoor, Boby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna – were joined by Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and filmmaker SS Rajamouli for the event. The event also saw performances of the film’s songs by artistes. One such performance was by Punjabi singer Bhupinder Babbal, whose track Arjan Vailly hasgone viral in the last few weeks.

However, Babbal’s performance earned him more trolling than plaudits. Videos from the live event show that Babbal seemed to be lip-syncing to an existing pre-recorded track on stage rather than singing the song live. In what eventually became an embarrassing situation, the singer was left red-faced when the recorded track died down suddenly and he was left stranded on stage. While the emcee tried to salvage the situation, viewers caught on to what had happened.

The video was shared online widely with many criticising Babbal for ‘pretending to sing live’ on stage. One video was shared to Reddit with the caption: “Animal event took an awkward turn when the singer, pretending to sing Live got exposed as the music was abruptly switched off.” The comments underneath weren’t too kind to the artiste or the event. One read, “I cringed so hard I felt facial muscles I never knew existed.” Another read, “This is both insulting and embarrassing.”

The track Arjan Vailly has been sung and written by Babbal. It was first shown in the film’s pre-teaser announcement earlier this year and then released in full after the teaser dropped earlier this month. It has since gained quite a following. Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is set to hit the screens on December 1. The film is expected to take the biggest opening of both Vanga and Ranbir’s careers.