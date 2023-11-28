Headlines

Buy the latest irons under Rs 2,000

20-year-old NEET aspirant from Bengal found hanging in Kota; 25th case this year

Arjan Vailly singer Bhupinder Babbal 'pretends to sing live' at Animal event, gets 'exposed' as music ends abruptly

Meet producers Tito and Tony, who first brought Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha together on screen; defied Jaya Bachchan when...

Mahesh Babu, Ranbir react to Telangana minister saying 'Mumbai is old, Hyderabad will rule Bollywood' at Animal event

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Buy the latest irons under Rs 2,000

Arjan Vailly singer Bhupinder Babbal 'pretends to sing live' at Animal event, gets 'exposed' as music ends abruptly

20-year-old NEET aspirant from Bengal found hanging in Kota; 25th case this year

9 tips to curb headache quickly

Indian states with highest and lowest divorce rates

10 benefits of eating chillies in winter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Arjan Vailly singer Bhupinder Babbal 'pretends to sing live' at Animal event, gets 'exposed' as music ends abruptly

Meet producers Tito and Tony, who first brought Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha together on screen; defied Jaya Bachchan when...

Watch: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram pray for peace in Manipur at Imphal temple ahead of wedding

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Arjan Vailly singer Bhupinder Babbal 'pretends to sing live' at Animal event, gets 'exposed' as music ends abruptly

Bhupinder Babbal, man behind Animal's viral hit Arjan Vailly, had an embarrassing moment on Monday when he was caught pretending to sing on stage at the film's pre-release event.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 10:19 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Monday, the cast and crew of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Animal graced Hyderabad in a grand pre-release event for the film. The film’s director and star cast – Ranbir Kapoor, Boby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna – were joined by Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and filmmaker SS Rajamouli for the event. The event also saw performances of the film’s songs by artistes. One such performance was by Punjabi singer Bhupinder Babbal, whose track Arjan Vailly hasgone viral in the last few weeks.

However, Babbal’s performance earned him more trolling than plaudits. Videos from the live event show that Babbal seemed to be lip-syncing to an existing pre-recorded track on stage rather than singing the song live. In what eventually became an embarrassing situation, the singer was left red-faced when the recorded track died down suddenly and he was left stranded on stage. While the emcee tried to salvage the situation, viewers caught on to what had happened.

Animal event took an awkward turn when the singer, pretending to sing Live got exposed as the music was abruptly switched off
byu/Zeikv inBollyBlindsNGossip

The video was shared online widely with many criticising Babbal for ‘pretending to sing live’ on stage. One video was shared to Reddit with the caption: “Animal event took an awkward turn when the singer, pretending to sing Live got exposed as the music was abruptly switched off.” The comments underneath weren’t too kind to the artiste or the event. One read, “I cringed so hard I felt facial muscles I never knew existed.” Another read, “This is both insulting and embarrassing.”

The track Arjan Vailly has been sung and written by Babbal. It was first shown in the film’s pre-teaser announcement earlier this year and then released in full after the teaser dropped earlier this month. It has since gained quite a following. Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is set to hit the screens on December 1. The film is expected to take the biggest opening of both Vanga and Ranbir’s careers.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IPL 2024: Full list of players released and retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad

Radhika Merchant dazzles in yellow lehenga as she poses with Janhvi Kapoor, see pic

China pneumonia scare: Centre advises states to review hospital preparedness

DNA Explainer: How Hardik Pandya get traded to Mumbai Indians despite being retained by Gujarat Titans

IPL 2024: Full list of players released and retained by Gujarat Titans

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE