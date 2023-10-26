Headlines

Apurva trailer: Tara Sutaria battles menacing kidnappers Abhishek Bannerjee, Rajpal Yadav in survival-thriller

Apurva is a survival thriller, and it stars an ensemble cast of Tara Sutaria, Abhishek Banerjee, Dhairya Karwa, and Rajpal Yadav.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 05:41 PM IST

After unveiling the intriguing first look at Lav Kush Ramlila at Red Fort, Delhi, the trailer of Apurva has been released. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, Apurva stars an ensemble cast of Tara Sutaria, Abhishek Banerjee, Dhairya Karwa and Rajpal Yadav. 

Set in Chambal, the engrossing visuals showcase a dramatically raw and fierce transformation of Apurva aka Tara who draws onto her inner strength to survive and live! What happens when an ordinary moment in life suddenly turns into a very dangerous situation and how far will Apurva go to survive? This is the story of Apurva! 

Here's the trailer 

Sharing her view on the film, Tara Sutaria said, "I am overwhelmed by the immense love and appreciation that our first look has received. Apurva has been the most challenging and rewarding experience for me with regard to performance and it is also starkly different from any role I've played before. The fierceness and power of this character are what drew me in from the beginning! This is the role I've longed for since I began my career, and I can’t wait for the audience to watch the film." 

Rajpal Yadav whose menacing avatar will take audiences by surprise says, “It is always important to keep trying to innovate and do something different no matter what stage of life you may be in. I was looking for a role that I’ve never done before, something that can shock today’s audiences who are always looking for something new and Apurva was just the right story for me to be a part of."

Abhishek Banerjee said, "This is one of the most fearsome characters I’ve played so far and to bring the necessary level of evil and menace in each scene was quite challenging but it was a great journey working with such an exemplary team! I am very excited for audiences to watch Apurva.”

Star Studios presents APURVA, a Cine1 Studios and Star Studios Production, written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Murad Khetani and Star Studios, will be streaming from November 15 onwards only on Disney+ Hotstar.

